Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ebadat Hossain (right) finished with match figures of 7-121

First Test, Bay Oval, Tauranga (day five): New Zealand 328 (Conway 122; Shoriful 3-69) & 169 (Young 69; Hossain 6-46) Bangladesh 458 (Mominul 88, Das 86; Boult 4-85) & 42-2 (Shanto 17) Bangladesh won by eight wickets Scorecard

Bangladesh beat New Zealand for the first time in Test cricket with a sensational eight-wicket win in the first Test in Tauranga.

The Kiwis started day five on 147-5 but lost five wickets for just 22 runs, with opener Will Young making 69 and pace bowler Ebadat Hossain taking 6-56.

That left Bangladesh needing just 40 to win, which they patiently knocked off inside 17 overs.

The second and final Test in the series starts on Saturday in Christchurch.

The victory is Bangladesh's first - other than against Zimbabwe, who they have beaten twice - since 2018, when they beat West Indies in Dhaka and Chattogram.

The Tigers had lost 12 and drawn three of their previous 15 Tests against New Zealand, and it is just their sixth win in 61 overseas Tests - with their previous wins against West Indies (two), Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe (two).

It is the first Test that New Zealand - who were crowned World Test champions when they beat India in Southampton last June - have lost at home since March 2017, when they lost to South Africa in Wellington.

It is the first time they have to lost to a team from Asia since Pakistan beat them by nine wickets in Hamilton in January 2011.

Earlier in the game, New Zealand were bowled out for 328 in their first innings after being put into bat, despite Devon Conway making 122 in his first Test on home soil.

Bangladesh built a first-innings lead of 130 after making 458, despite nobody making a century.