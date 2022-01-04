Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Steve Harmison (left) and Ryan Sidebottom were part of the same England bowling attack

Former England seamers Ryan Sidebottom and Steve Harmison have joined Yorkshire's coaching staff on an interim basis to work under director of cricket Darren Gough.

The duo form part of a new team, after a report which found Azeem Rafiq had faced racism at the club prompted the sacking of 16 members of staff.

Coach Tim Boon will lead training along with the two former England team-mates.

Cookie Patel, Paul Shaw, Martin Speight and Richard Waite will also assist.

Gough said: "I am delighted that we have been able to secure interim support of the highest quality, all of whom have many years of experience between them, and our players will hugely benefit from their vast knowledge and expertise."

Gough, who spent 15 years at Yorkshire over two spells, has been given the director of cricket role until the end of the 2022 season.