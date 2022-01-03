Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Usman Khawaja averages 40.66 and has hit eight centuries in 44 Tests

Queensland batter Usman Khawaja has returned to the Australia team for the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney.

He will come into the middle order for Travis Head, who is isolating following a positive Covid test, in the only change to the team from the third Test.

Fast bowler Scott Boland keeps his place after coming in for his Test debut in Melbourne and producing a player-of-the-match performance.

The fourth Test starts at the Sydney Cricket Ground at 23:30 GMT on Tuesday.

Khawaja will play in his first Test since August 2019, when he featured in the third Ashes Test at Headingley, which England won by one wicket because of Ben Stokes' match-winning century.

The 35-year-old was named in Australia's 15-man squad for the first two Tests but did not make the team in Brisbane or Adelaide.

Australia have already retained the Ashes, having gone 3-0 up in the five-Test series in Melbourne.

Josh Hazlewood is still suffering from a side strain sustained in the first Test but captain Pat Cummins said the fast bowler would probably be fit to play in the fifth Test in Hobart from 14 January.

"It's no secret, if Joshy Hazlewood was available, he was going to play, he's been a brilliant bowler for us for a long time," said Cummins.

"It would have been a real shame to see Scotty not play this week after his efforts last week. It's unfortunate for Joshy but I'm really glad [Scott] gets another crack out here."

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner