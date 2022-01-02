Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Kohli led India to a 113-run in in the first Test

India captain Virat Kohli is out of the second Test against South Africa, which began on Monday, with a back spasm.

With regular vice-captain Rohit Sharma already missing the series with injury, KL Rahul is standing in as skipper, with Hanuma Vihari coming into the XI.

Rahul won the toss and chose to bat at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

"It's a dream to captain your country, so I'm looking forward to the challenge," said Rahul, who impressed in India's 113-run first Test victory.

"We've had a few good wins here at the Wanderers and will want to continue that."

Last month, Kohli, 33, was removed as India's one-day international captain. and with Rohit injured, Rahul will also lead the side in the ODIs which follow this Test series.