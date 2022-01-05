Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England went through "carnage" in the build-up to the fourth Ashes Test, fast bowler Mark Wood has said.

The tourists, 3-0 down to hosts Australia, saw staff members including head coach Chris Silverwood forced into isolation because of coronavirus.

England held Australia to 126-3 on a rain-shortened first day in Sydney, with Wood removing Marnus Labuschagne.

"It's been all over the place," Wood told BBC Sport. "It's focused [us] and brought us together more."

Along with Silverwood, pace bowling coach Jon Lewis, spin bowling coach Jeetan Patel and strength and conditioning coach Darren Veness have been absent.

Former England one-day captain Adam Hollioake was due to assist with coaching, but was ruled out after being deemed a Covid close contact.

On Sunday, the tourists' training session was disrupted when a local net bowler was found to have tested positive, leading to all the net bowlers being withdrawn.

England have used all the backroom team - including the media manager and medical staff - in training sessions, with players also coaching each other.

"Everybody has had to muck in, so we've had to put up with it," added 31-year-old Wood. "It's not been great, we're 3-0 down, but we're trying to show as much fight as we can."

Australia reached 111-1 before James Anderson removed Marcus Harris and Wood dismissed Labuschagne, the second time in as many innings he has dismissed the world's top-ranked Test batter.

Steve Smith was not out on six at close of play, with Usman Khawaja on four.

"To put the two wickets on changes the perception of the game," said Wood. "If we can start well tomorrow I'll feel like we're right in the game.

"It's a big morning. Steve Smith is a massive wicket for any team. If we can get him early it puts us amongst it."

Wood revealed he had been unwell with a stomach problem before the game, but his performance drew praise from Australia's David Warner, who once again fell to the recalled Stuart Broad for 30.

"I felt Woody bowled fantastic today," said Warner. "His line and length were impeccable and his speed was up there."