Big Bash League, Adelaide: Sydney Thunder 187-3 (20 overs): J Sangha 91* (55) Adelaide Straikers 165-7 (20 overs): Wells 46, Sams 4-33 Sydney Thunder won by 22 runs Scorecard . Table

Sydney Thunder overcame four positive Covid-19 tests to defeat Adelaide Strikers by 22 runs in the Big Bash League.

Jason Sangha made 91 not out in the Thunder total of 187-3.

Although the Strikers were on course at the halfway point - claiming the Bash Boost point - they lost Matt Renshaw for 38 and Jake Weatherald for 31.

Despite 46 from Jono Wells, the Strikers ended on 165-7 for their sixth defeat in seven matches.

They stay seventh in the eight-team table. The Thunder remain fourth, consolidating their position in the play-off places.

The players who tested positive for Covid were not named, but former England batter Alex Hales, Alex Ross and Tanveer Sangha were missing from the Thunder's previous game.

The positive tests came a day after Mebourne Stars had to postpone their game against Perth Scorchers, with the Stars revealing on Friday they have a total of 15 cases among their players and backroom staff.

Australia batter Travis Head will miss the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney after he contracted Covid, while England coach Chris Silverwood is also in isolation after being deemed a close contact to a family member who has tested positive.