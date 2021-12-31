Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England trio Joe Root, Tamsin Beaumont and Jos Buttler are up for individual ICC awards

England captain Joe Root has been nominated for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year and compatriot Tamsin Beaumont is in contention for the women's award.

Root, 31, is up against Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Rizwan, plus New Zealand's Kane Williamson.

Beaumont, 30, has been selected alongside South Africa's Lizelle Lee, India's Smriti Mandhana and Ireland's Gaby Lewis.

Jos Buttler is among four nominees for Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year.

The 31-year-old faces competition from Rizwan, Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga and Australia's Mitchell Marsh.

Opening batter Beaumont has three nominations in total, having also been included on the shortlists for Women's ODI Cricketer of the Year and Women's T20I Cricketer of the Year.

Meanwhile Root, whose 1,708 Test runs in 2021 have been bettered by only two players in history in a calendar year, is also up for the Men's Test Cricketer of the Year award.

A public vote, open from 5 January, will account for 10% of the final voting with the remaining 90% decided by a panel.

The winners of the women's awards will be announced on 23 January and the men's one day later.