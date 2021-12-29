Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ross Taylor (left) hit the winning runs for New Zealand in the World Test Championship final against India

New Zealand batter Ross Taylor will retire from international cricket at the end of the home summer.

The 37-year-old is New Zealand's leading run-scorer in Tests and one-day internationals and has the most runs for the Black Caps across all formats.

He will end his Test career after New Zealand's two-match series against Bangladesh, which begins on Saturday.

His final appearances for the Black Caps will be six ODIs against Australia and the Netherlands in 2022.

Taylor has played 110 Tests, 233 ODIs and 102 T20s since making his international debut in 2006.

He captained New Zealand between 2011 and 2012 and was part of the side that reached the 50-over World Cup finals in 2015 and 2019.

Taylor hit the winning runs as New Zealand beat India to win the World Test Championship in June.

"It's been an amazing journey and I feel incredibly fortunate to have represented my country for as long as I have," Taylor said.

"But all good things must come to an end and the timing feels right for me."

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson paid tribute to a player who has been "at the core of the side for so long".

"He's a world-class player and our best with the bat over such a long period of time," Williamson said.

"Personally it has been a pleasure to be involved in so many partnerships with him across the formats."