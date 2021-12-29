Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England men's head coach Chris Silverwood will miss the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney after being forced to isolate for 10 days.

He must isolate after a family member as part of England's touring party in Australia tested positive for Covid-19.

The fourth Ashes Test starts in Sydney on Wednesday, 5 January 2022.

England have recorded seven positive cases - three support staff and four family members - since a PCR testing regime began on Monday 27 December.

Silverwood and his family will have to isolate in Melbourne where England suffered their latest defeat as they went 3-0 down on the way to losing the Ashes.

England will have a fourth round of PCR tests on Thursday before they, along with Australia, are scheduled to fly to Sydney on a chartered flight the following morning.

