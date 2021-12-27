Ashes: Australia thrash feeble England to retain Ashes at Melbourne

By Amy LofthouseBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments418

Third Ashes Test, Melbourne (day three of five)
England 185 Root 50; Cummins 3-36, Lyon 3-36 & 68 Boland 6-7, Starc 3-29
Australia 267 Harris 76, Warner 38; Anderson 4-33
Australia win by an innings and 14 runs; lead series 3-0
Scorecard

England surrendered the Ashes on the morning of the third day of the third Test as Australia crushed them by an innings and 14 runs to take an unassailable 3-0 series lead.

Resuming on 31-4, England were meekly dismissed for just 68 inside 81 minutes, with debutant Scott Boland taking an astonishing 6-7.

Their final five wickets fell in the space of 29 balls as England offered the weakest of resistance in front of a jubilant home crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

England's 68 all out is their lowest total in Australia since March 1904 and their ninth lowest score against them in Tests.

The result means Australia have retained the Ashes after just 12 days of cricket and will be eyeing a 5-0 series win.

The fourth Test will begin in Sydney on 4 January.

Same old for England

Even by the low standards England have shown on this tour, this was an abysmal performance.

After being blown away on the evening of the second day, England were always facing a tough task even to make Australia bat again. But no-one could have seen this capitulation coming.

The match was done before the lunch break, England's batters undone the night before by Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins' pace before succumbing to the 32-year-old Boland's relentless accuracy.

England arrived in Australia short of match practice but that is no excuse. They, simply, have not been good enough with the bat.

Root, as he has done all year, has carried England. During the second innings at Melbourne, he went past 1,700 Test runs for the calendar year. England's next best, Rory Burns, has managed 530 in the same period. Relying on one man, who is also captain, was never going to be enough.

England made four changes for Melbourne and still put in their worst batting performance of the series. Their bowling on the second day was the one bright point, with the indefatigable James Anderson and Mark Wood's pace unsettling Australia.

However, the same problems that have plagued England with the bat remain. And there seems to be no solution.

Boland rips through England

As bad as England's batting has been, Australia's bowling has been superb, with every change they make working in their favour.

It was Boland, brought into the squad as a replacement for the injured Josh Hazlewood, who took them apart at the MCG, albeit he was helped by England's rhythmless batting.

Root and Ben Stokes hit a smattering of boundaries as the first 15 minutes passed without incident, before a wicked Starc delivery jagged back to bowl Stokes for 11.

When Jonny Bairstow was trapped lbw by Boland, England were 60-6, still trailing by 22 runs and it was then that an innings defeat became more of a reality.

Root, the exhaustion of a long year clear, played a loose shot to send a catch to David Warner at first slip and depart for 28 - which would prove to be England's highest score of the innings.

The rest felt inevitable. Mark Wood chipped a fuller ball back to bowler Boland, Ollie Robinson edged the same player to third slip before Cameron Green bowled James Anderson to ensure Australia kept their grip on the Ashes urn.

As Australia set off on a socially-distanced lap of honour, England's players retreated to the sidelines, aware that it will take a mammoth effort to avoid an Australia clean sweep.

Comments

Join the conversation

434 comments

  • Comment posted by pj, today at 01:03

    I'm not wholly convinced it's the bowlers' fault.

    • Reply posted by lord obez, today at 01:07

      lord obez replied:
      The bowlers didnt score enough runs with the bat so it is their fault

  • Comment posted by 53 8216 N 1 5758 W, today at 01:03

    The ECB

    The Embarrassing Cricket Board

    • Reply posted by Grace, today at 01:09

      Grace replied:
      England might have provided a stiffer test had Lady Poms played?

  • Comment posted by Puffy Bear, today at 01:02

    Completely and utterly hopeless by England. They should just send some club cricketers over instead, they would do better!

    • Reply posted by Grace, today at 01:10

      Grace replied:
      This Australian team is undoubtedly the very best test team in the world regardless of NZ winning the so called WTC.

  • Comment posted by bigmuddballs, today at 01:04

    I think it's time the Australian team now burn some new bails and put them on a new urn, as this is definitely the death of English test cricket

    • Reply posted by Grace, today at 01:10

      Grace replied:
      Wow. I didn't expect much from the English team and they managed to surprise me.

  • Comment posted by Davey, today at 01:05

    England got what they deserved - complete humiliation. Silverwood should resign immediately and Root should resign the captaincy.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 01:12

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Cant bat, Cant bat, Cant bat, Cant field, Cant bat, Cant bat, Cant bat, Cant field, Cant bat

  • Comment posted by Spoondog, today at 01:07

    Utterly pathetic. In 50 years watching cricket I can't recall a more gutless, brain dead England side. The fact a 32 yr old journeyman making his debut took 6 wickets in 4 overs tells you everything you need to know about the batsmen's application. Silverwood should go now as he's clearly lost the dressing room & if Root has anything about him he'll give someone else a go as captain.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 01:15

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      What a joke. I have never seen such a pathetic display in a test match in my life. England look like they have never batted before. They all gave their wickets away

  • Comment posted by DisgruntledDan, today at 01:05

    Worst English batting lineup I can remember. No team should be losing by an innings when the other team only manage 267.
    These batters really need to have a long hard look at themselves, and the coaching team need to call it a day.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 01:09

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Can we please not say that Australia played brilliant cricket because they have actually been quite average. England made them look like world beaters. There is no way Australia would bowl us out so cheaply if we had played at our best

  • Comment posted by y o y, today at 01:04

    You have made every Englishman
    embarrassed .. quite quite pathetic and absolutely spineless

    • Reply posted by Grace, today at 01:12

      Grace replied:
      This Aussie team is also one of the greatest test teams of all time. Steve Smith and David Warner are two of the greatest to ever play and most fair as well. Well done. Pat Cummins is the best test bowler of last 75 years for sure

  • Comment posted by naigib, today at 01:03

    Here comes Root - blah, blah, blah, learn from this, blah, will do better, blah, blah, team are determined, blah, blah, blah, will cut out errors, blah, blah, still lots to play for, blah, blah …

    • Reply posted by matt1985, today at 01:07

      matt1985 replied:
      Oh yes, because it's all Root's fault isn't it. Yet again he is the only one contributing anything with the bat.

  • Comment posted by markmack, today at 01:03

    You keep thinking it can't get worse, but England always deliver, to lose by an innings in under 7 sessions is humiliation on a new scale

    • Reply posted by James, today at 01:07

      James replied:
      Exactly. Australia only scored 260 odd and won by an innings!

  • Comment posted by martello, today at 01:04

    If we have any honour there should be a lot of resignations within English Cricket today. Shocking – humiliating – pathetic. Top to bottom all change please

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 01:12

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Cant bat, Cant bat, Cant bat, Cant field, Cant bat, Cant bat, Cant bat, Cant field, Cant bat

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 01:05

    6 for 7 just let that sink in

    • Reply posted by Norm, today at 01:13

      Norm replied:
      On his Test debut at the age of 32.

  • Comment posted by Shak, today at 01:02

    Didn't even make it past the mid-way point of the series and we lost.
    Australia were ruthless and outperformed England in every department.
    ECB - you reap what you sow.

    • Reply posted by I like muppets, today at 01:09

      I like muppets replied:
      Good point about not being halfway through. The collapses are woeful.

  • Comment posted by cjb, today at 01:03

    UTTER & TOTAL HUMILIATION

    • Reply posted by Grace, today at 01:12

      Grace replied:
      I don't think so. England performed as well as expected.

  • Comment posted by gcostanza, today at 01:01

    Right now there will be a desperate need to blame something, anything evrything; someone, anyone, everyone. Perhaps, right now, it's best just to say congratulations and well played Australia.

    • Reply posted by chelseablue, today at 01:08

      chelseablue replied:
      It's not like the Aussie's had to try too hard.

  • Comment posted by y o y, today at 01:05

    Anyone who has anything to do with the setup of Englands red ball cricket and this tour needs to take a long hard look in the mirror and resign!!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 01:23

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Right thats it, i have had enough. Get rid of the coach and appoint Duncan Fletcher again and then he can identify players in County cricket who have the mental approach and application to play test cricket. He saw how Marcus Trescothick and Michael Vaughan had average records in the county game and brought them into the test team knowing that they would be suited to playing test cricket

  • Comment posted by itsallupforgrabsnow, today at 01:03

    Pathetic..Abject..England cricket reduced to Ashes

    • Reply posted by Grace, today at 01:21

      Grace replied:
      Time to add new ashes to the urn

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 01:03

    What a complete an utter shambles from an England that are inept and void of any ideas, spirit and technique. Heads should roll after this

  • Comment posted by Trevor, today at 01:04

    Extras 5...can he open the batting for England ?

  • Comment posted by Cymraes27, today at 01:01

    Lessons still to be learned I think

    • Reply posted by Mad World, today at 01:03

      Mad World replied:
      After they have taken a long hard look at themselves

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC