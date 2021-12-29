Quiz: Name Glamorgan's One Day-Cup winning XI
Glamorgan beat Durham by 58 runs at Trent Bridge to win cricket's One-Day Cup final in August 2021.
Although the county already had three one-day league titles, it was a first knockout trophy triumph for the Welsh side in 58 years of trying.
Can you remember the 11 players who claimed their place in the club's history as members of a predominantly youthful victorious side?
Take our three minute quiz which has hints to help - good luck!
Can you the Glamorgan XI who won the One Day cup?
