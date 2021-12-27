Ashes: Australia seize control of third Test after ruthless bowling display
|Third Ashes Test, Melbourne (day two of five)
|England 185 Root 50; Cummins 3-36, Lyon 3-36 & 31-4 Boland 2-1, Starc 2-11
|Australia 267 Harris 76, Warner 38; Anderson 4-33
|England trail by 51 runs with six wickets remaining
|Scorecard
England are facing Ashes defeat after a dramatic second day of the third Test in Melbourne, which saw England close on 31-4 - still 51 runs behind Australia - following inspired bowling from Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland.
England's bowlers had earlier fought back admirably, reducing Australia to a lead of just 82 with James Anderson taking 4-33.
But in a hostile final hour on a difficult pitch, Starc removed Zak Crawley and Dawid Malan in consecutive balls to leave England reeling at 7-2.
Haseeb Hameed battled to overcome the opening burst from Starc and Cummins, only to edge behind off debutant Boland before nightwatchman Jack Leach was bowled shouldering arms two balls later.
While another top order failure will take up much of the conversation, this was more a reflection of phenomenal, at times unplayable, Australian bowling.
