Ashes: Australia seize control of third Test after ruthless bowling display

By Ffion WynneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments70

Third Ashes Test, Melbourne (day two of five)
England 185 Root 50; Cummins 3-36, Lyon 3-36 & 31-4 Boland 2-1, Starc 2-11
Australia 267 Harris 76, Warner 38; Anderson 4-33
England trail by 51 runs with six wickets remaining
Scorecard

England are facing Ashes defeat after a dramatic second day of the third Test in Melbourne, which saw England close on 31-4 - still 51 runs behind Australia - following inspired bowling from Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland.

England's bowlers had earlier fought back admirably, reducing Australia to a lead of just 82 with James Anderson taking 4-33.

But in a hostile final hour on a difficult pitch, Starc removed Zak Crawley and Dawid Malan in consecutive balls to leave England reeling at 7-2.

Haseeb Hameed battled to overcome the opening burst from Starc and Cummins, only to edge behind off debutant Boland before nightwatchman Jack Leach was bowled shouldering arms two balls later.

While another top order failure will take up much of the conversation, this was more a reflection of phenomenal, at times unplayable, Australian bowling.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

74 comments

  • Comment posted by Carrot Cruncher, today at 07:58

    At least the Titanic only sank once. We have to suffer the demise of English Test Cricket all year round.

  • Comment posted by Desi786, today at 07:58

    Wow..the amount of single figures and ducks in this series from England batters must be a new record.

  • Comment posted by MaksiNorway, today at 07:58

    13 -2
    It used to be Hameed and Burns. Now it is Crawley and Malan.
    That has to be the captains fault?
    Surely Joe Root should be standing out there with them holding their hands?
    Oh hang on, he usually is, silly me.

  • Comment posted by CaptainSlow81, today at 07:58

    Rip up all the central contracts and give everyone else a chance.

    Surely, playing for your country should be an earned privilege that is won purely through performance. These contracts make it more difficult to drop players

  • Comment posted by jc43, today at 07:57

    Absolutely disgusting show of professionalism! Send them home now!!!! They do not deserve to play for England.Twelve year olds have more backbone and honour! U.S.A cricket team would be a better match.Forfeit their England contracts and donate their wages to the homeless.

  • Comment posted by Barts10, today at 07:57

    That chat and kick up the bum worked. The whole lot if you should be sacked. Pathetic, only gone for a holiday.

  • Comment posted by DrCajetanCoelho, today at 07:57

    Bowlers of both sides have done well so far. Root and Stokes have much work to do on Day three and beyond. With Bairstow, Buttler, and the rest to follow, the Three Lions can still challenge the rivals in the days to come. All the best.

  • Comment posted by EnglandpatheticlosersinEverything, today at 07:57

    Amazing!

    No hope and no chance, to think some actually thought they were in it😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by Dorty, today at 07:57

    We are sh*te.

  • Comment posted by beeryswine, today at 07:56

    England fans stop going to test matches in protest, at least if they play to empty stands ECB may finally get the message that no one is going to keep paying for mediocrity.

  • Comment posted by sillybilly, today at 07:56

    Only Covid can save us from 5-0 now. Lucky it was a weakened Aussie bowling line up or else wed be in real trouble!

  • Comment posted by soapboxes, today at 07:56

    Just seen Jimmy’s interview- how can he be so philosophical? Surely he wanted to say: “Why am I playing with so many useless individuals?”

    I see that Sir Alastair Cook has signed a new contract at Essex…

    … just saying!

  • Comment posted by SqueekyBTime, today at 07:56

    What a bunch of clowns

  • Comment posted by Duke Swing, today at 07:56

    Players have been molly coddled, given extended time off, rested and rotated, failures rewarded with limitless chances to continue failing. We simply have no backbone. Since Giles took over at the ECB and gave the head coaches job to his buddy Silverwood, we’ve totally lost our way. Yet these pair of clowns remain in their highly paid positions. It’s time for a clear out…starting at the top!!

  • Comment posted by splendidsparrow, today at 07:55

    This has got to be the worst England team in the modern era. The Aussies are superior to them in all aspects of the game.

    And that is the reality, put bluntly.

  • Comment posted by Beebfan, today at 07:55

    Well bowled all round.

    Root & Stokes have to produce some best ever stuff or this is dead.

    Stage is set for Buttler to make me eat my words, too.

  • Comment posted by Len McCluskey, today at 07:55

    Haseeb Hameed is useless. I wonder why he’s picked? There must be club cricketers in their 50s who are better.

  • Comment posted by Kislay, today at 07:55

    On the positive side, The English test team is spreading cheer to so many countries in these trying times!

  • Comment posted by Glencoyne, today at 07:55

    I can't stop feeling that with the exception of 3 or 4 players, this England team is not of test match level. Tom Harrison and his team at the ECB must have an agenda other than the good of cricket. Why do we in this country tolerate such incompetence?

  • Comment posted by hohum, today at 07:54

    The Australian bowlers ( particularly Stark and Cummings) are just too good for us on a wicket that suits them

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC