The Ashes: England given all-clear after Covid scare
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
England's players have been given the all-clear to travel to the Melbourne Cricket Ground for day two of the third Ashes Test after a Covid-19 scare.
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
England's players have been given the all-clear to travel to the Melbourne Cricket Ground for day two of the third Ashes Test after a Covid-19 scare.
Analysis and opinion from the BBC's cricket correspondent.
Get latest scores and headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.
How to get into cricket - the thrill of the big hit, the rush of taking the catch, the skill of bowling. It's time to get into cricket.
Check out the dazzling selection of films waiting for you on BBC iPlayer now
Melvyn Bragg and guests discuss Charles Dickens' celebrated story A Christmas Carol
Australia dismiss England for 185 before closing on 61-1, 124 behind, as the hosts dominate the first day of the third Ashes Test in Melbourne.
Ray Illingworth was one of the leading figures in English cricket for four decades as player, captain, commentator, administrator and coach.
Test Match Special producer Adam Mountford shares some of his favourite Christmas Day and Boxing Day Test memories from his 20 years working in the team.