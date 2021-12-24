Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Former England and Yorkshire captain Ray Illingworth has died, aged 89.

The all-rounder, who led England to an away Test series victory over Australia in 1970-71, had been undergoing radiotherapy for espohageal cancer.

Illingworth played 61 Tests for England between 1958-1973, scoring 1,836 Test runs at an average of 23.24 and claimed 122 wickets at 31.20; he was captain 31 times, winning 12 of those matches.

He guided Yorkshire to three successive County Championship titles from 1966.

"We are deeply saddened to learn that Ray Illingworth has passed away," wrote Yorkshire County Cricket Club on Twitter.

"Our thoughts are with Ray's family and the wider Yorkshire family who held Ray so dear to their hearts."

