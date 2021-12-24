Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England have made four changes to their team for the third Ashes Test against Australia, which starts at 23:30 GMT on Saturday in Melbourne.

Opener Rory Burns and middle-order batsman Ollie Pope make way for Zak Crawley and Jonny Bairstow.

Fast bowler Mark Wood and spinner Jack Leach are selected instead of Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes.

England trail the best-of-five Test series 2-0 and must win in Melbourne to keep the Ashes alive.

Australia have made two changes, with captain Pat Cummins, who missed the second Test in Adelaide after being deemed a close contact of someone who tested positive for Covid-19, returning to the side.

Scott Boland, a 32-year-old fast bowler, will make his Test debut, with Michael Neser and Jhye Richardson being left out.

England team

Haseeb Hameed, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (captain), Ben Stokes, Jonathan Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wkt), Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach, James Anderson

More to follow.