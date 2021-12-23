Essex CCC: Paul Walter and Aron Nijjar sign new contracts until 2023
Essex pair Paul Walter and Aron Nijjar have both signed new deals tying them to Chelmsford until 2023.
All-rounder Walter, 27, has signed a contract extension that will keep him with Essex "until at least the end of the 2023 season", while Nijjar, also 27, has signed a two-year deal.
"I feel my game has developed," said Nijjar. "Having world-class spinners at the club has allowed me to learn."
"I am proud to have a new two-year deal with my home county," said Walter.
"I feel the next couple of seasons are going to be really important for my career. We've enjoyed some unbelievable success since I made my first-class debut in 2016 and I want to contribute as much as I can to bring more trophies to Essex."
The new deals follow a spate of contract renewals at Chelmsford, including former England captain Alastair Cook and pace bowler Shane Snater.