Third Ashes Test, Melbourne (day one of five) England 185: Root 50, Bairstow 35; Cummins 3-36, Lyon 3-36 Australia 61-1: Warner 38, Harris 20*; Anderson 1-14 Trail by 124 runs Scorecard

England cricket fans must have been on Santa's naughty list this year.

All they wanted for Christmas was to not wake up to another woeful performance in an Ashes Test.

But what they got was more dominance from Australia on 26 December and an appalling batting display from Joe Root's men.

Having lost the toss and put into bat, England were bowled out for 185, before Australia reached 61-1 at stumps.

Quite aptly put on Boxing Day, BBC Sport reader Harry Boon tweeted to say "It's like a boxer, knocked out and lying on the canvas, only there's no referee to intervene and end it...."

While you pick on yesterday's leftovers, let's have a look back at some of the biggest talking points and more reaction from day one in Melbourne.

'Here we go again' as openers fall cheaply

Australia won the series opener in Brisbane by 275 runs and then thrashed the tourists by nine wickets in Adelaide.

With England needing a win in the third Test to keep the Ashes alive, the festive season may have given some fans slight optimism and hope.

But on the 12th ball of Christmas my true love gave to me, opener Haseeb Hameed nicking behind to Pat Cummins for a duck...

The dismissal was England's 50th duck of the year.

Bonus points for anyone who knows which team holds the all-time record of 54? Yep, you got it, it was England in 1998.

Shortly after, Zak Crawley - who replaced opener Rory Burns in the side - also fell to Cummins when he was caught at gully for 12 to leave England on 13-2.

In five opening partnerships in this series England's openers have scored 38 runs with an average partnership of 7.6.

In series in Australia you have to go back to 1876-77, the first Test series ever played, to find an example of England openers having a worse average partnership.

So just half an hour or so into Boxing Day in the United Kingdom, hope had already faded…

But some fans managed to find humour within the tragedy and refused to let cricket dampen their festive cheer…

Root to the rescue?

As has been the story of the Ashes so far, Dawid Malan and captain Root attempted to rescue England's innings.

They looked pretty comfortable in their all-too-familiar task, putting on 44 runs before Malan was dismissed by Cummins just before lunch…

Before this Test, Root said he was confident he'd "bang out a hundred" in the series.

The signs looked good for the Yorkshireman, as he reached his third half-century in five innings.

With 1680 runs in 28 innings to his name in 2021, he is third on the list of most Test runs in a calendar year, behind Pakistan's Mohammad Yousuf (1788 runs in 19 innings in 2006) and West Indies great Viv Richards (1710 runs in 19 innings in 1976).

While there were many plaudits for Root's stellar year with the bat, for many England fans it further emphasised the poor form of his batting team-mates…

'Absolutely village' - England gift Australia cheap wickets

What followed next were three England dismissals which may well cause more anger and bitterness among fans than any Christmas Day family feud.

Root (and England's) search for an Ashes century in Australia goes on after he fished outside the off stump and was caught behind off the bowling of Mitchell Starc….

In a very un-Root like reaction, the England skipper swung his bat in frustration the moment the ball nestled into wicketkeeper Alex Carey's gloves.

"I don't think I've ever seen him so angry," TMS commentator Simon Mann said on air.

Ben Stokes was busy at the crease for his 25, before the all-rounder unleashed a ferocious uppercut to a Cameron Green delivery and was caught at point, a dismissal which TMS' Jonathan Agnew simply described as "strange"…

And then came the worst of the lot.

Having played with such discipline for more than four and a half hours on the final day Adelaide in a valiant effort to save the Test, Jos Buttler inexplicably went after spinner Nathan Lyon and holed out in the final over before tea…

Hideous. Horrible. Woeful. Deflating. Just some of the words used by Agnew.

There was also disbelief among fans on Twitter…

But the award for the best reaction and tweet of the day goes to this man…

'I can just pretend it isn't happening' - England bowled out for under 200

Wickets continued to tumble - four words which have haunted England fans for the past few weeks.

There was a Test debut wicket for Scott Boland…

Jonny Bairstow, returning to the side in place of Ollie Pope, hit a solid 35 before being dismissed by seamer Starc…

While Jack Leach had a moment of defiance...

...before being sent back to the pavilion...

Lyon then picked up his third wicket of the day as Ollie Robinson departed and England's day with the bat came to an end…

England were all out for under 200 for the 13th time in Test cricket in 2021, in 28 innings.

Former England seamer Steven Finn was thankful to be commentating remotely.

"Because I'm so far away watching in Adelaide, I can just pretend it isn't happening" he said.

James Anderson's dismissal of David Warner for 38 brought a rare smile on the faces of England's cricketers late in the day, but it was once again a case of the Australia openers showing England how it is done as the hosts ended day one trailing by 124 runs...

Pressure building on Root & Silverwood?

So where did it go wrong? Despite four days still to play, the inquest has already begun.

Post-defeat in Adelaide, Root criticised his bowlers for bowling poor lengths and, according to fast bowler Wood, the team immediately reviewed the footage and were given "a kick up the bum" by coach Chris Silverwood.

After another poor day in the series, however, there is more blame being placed at the doors of captain and coach…

There is still some positivity in the England dressing room.

Speaking to TMS at the close of play, Bairstow said "we'll come back in the morning all-guns blazing and raring to go".

But for Agnew "it feels like the Ashes and the series is beyond England's reach now".