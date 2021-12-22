Ashes: Josh Hazlewood to miss third Test, but Mitchell Starc & Marcus Harris set to play

By Geoff LemonAustralian cricket commentator in Melbourne

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

The Ashes: Australia v England - third Test
Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground Date: 26-30 December Time: 23:30 GMT (25-29 December)
Coverage: Test Match Special and live text commentary, plus clips, features and analysis on the BBC Sport website and app. Daily highlights show on BBC iPlayer from 17:00 GMT

Australia coach Justin Langer has suggested Mitchell Starc will play in a third Ashes Test in quick succession, but Josh Hazlewood will again miss out with a minor side strain.

Starc, 31, has bowled more than 75 overs in the series and felt twinges in his back during the second Test.

Captain Pat Cummins should return for the third Test, and Victoria's Scott Boland has been added to the squad.

"It's nice to have this nursery of bowlers," said Langer.

Australia lead the five-Test series 2-0 after an empathic 275-run win in the second Test in Adelaide followed a nine-wicket victory in the opening Test in Brisbane.

Avoiding defeat in the famous Boxing Day Test in Melbourne will mean Langer's side retain the Ashes after a 2-2 draw in England in 2019 and a 4-0 win down under in 2017.

Starc took 6-80 in Adelaide, but bowled 43.1 overs, just days after bowling 32 in the first Test.

"Mitch Starc was almost the man of the match last game," said Langer. "He's an unbelievable athlete and he's incredibly fit.

"His resilience to come back over and over again, the way he controlled the tempo of the game, is a credit to him. He became the leader of the attack.

"I'd be very surprised if he doesn't get up for Boxing Day."

Hazlewood, who was injured during the first Test, lives in Sydney but will spend Christmas in Melbourne.

Langer said that was the player's choice because he had already made plans to spend the holiday with his partner's family, not because there would be a late bid to get him ready to play.

Cummins - the third of Australia's prominent fast-bowling trio - will certainly return and will resume his new job as captain after missing the second Test at late notice because he was a Covid-19 close contact.

"I found out at midnight about Patty Cummins and what was happening," said Langer, who took over as coach in May 2018.

"I really liked how everyone stayed calm and got on with their process, their role within the team."

Langer also gave his backing to opener Marcus Harris, who has scored just 38 runs across his four innings in the series - the fewest of any specialist batter from either side.

"He'll play in the Test, no worries about that," said Langer.

"This is his home ground. He hasn't made the runs that he would have liked, but he's dominated domestic cricket. So he can play. He showed glimpses of it in Test cricket so far.

"We're hopeful that he'll keep kicking on and keep getting better. He's not far off.

"We want an opening partnership for the long term, not the short term. We've chopped and changed a lot over the last few years, and testament to that is how many opening partners Davey Warner has had."

Comments

Join the conversation

11 comments

  • Comment posted by smr, today at 07:47

    According to Root, they have learned from the last two defeats so watch out Aussies as third time lucky. 🤣🤣🤣 Maybe if the Aussies play with 8 it mat be closer match

  • Comment posted by Evilzoot, today at 07:47

    Our batting isn't good but you have to consider that Australia's bowling attack includes 3 in the current world top 10 plus Nathan Lyon.

  • Comment posted by Red white and blue, today at 07:45

    I don't think I've ever had less hope of a decent performance let alone a positive result from this squad, they are just so average collectively.

  • Comment posted by jamiewalton76, today at 07:44

    I don't think it matters a great deal, our batting lineup is poor and relies too heavily on Root. Plus the Aussie bowlers in particular will be playing with so much confidence this won't matter too much.

  • Comment posted by  l Am Not Lord Lucan, today at 07:44

    I dont see what the issue is here. The whole team has been missing in action since the 1st test...

  • Comment posted by Half Hearted Waffle , today at 07:43

    Aussie team dropping like flies in hope to make this series more of a contest.

    Let's see what mess of selection Silverwood will make on boxing day.

  • Comment posted by pggtips2, today at 07:43

    They'll rest Starc bring back Cummins

  • Comment posted by PP007, today at 07:42

    Won't make a difference to the outcome with this English team, as he wasn't playing in the second test, however he's a fine bowler and an asset to the Australian team.

  • Comment posted by longeatonal, today at 07:41

    They could field just about anyone and make it 3-0

  • Comment posted by TheGreatMc, today at 07:40

    Keep out the sand paper Aussies...!

  • Comment posted by hohum, today at 07:37

    Every little helps but his replacements did well in last match

