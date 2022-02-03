Chris Silverwood leaves as England head coach after Ashes defeat

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments36

Chris Silverwood
England won 10 of their 29 Tests with Silverwood in charge

Head coach Chris Silverwood has followed director of cricket Ashley Giles in leaving the England men's team following the heavy Ashes defeat.

The 4-0 loss in Australia came part of a wider run that has seen England win only one of their past 14 Tests.

Silverwood, 46, was appointed in 2019 by Giles, who stood down on Wednesday.

Sir Andrew Strauss has temporarily taken over from Giles and will appoint an interim coach for the tour of West Indies in March.

A squad for the three-Test series is due to be named next week.

England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive Tom Harrison said: "During his time in the role Chris has given absolutely everything to make a success of it. He is a man of great integrity, who players and staff alike have enjoyed working with.

"In the coming days Andrew Strauss will appoint a caretaker coach for the tour of the West Indies and will then consider the appropriate coaching structures to help England move forwards."

Silverwood, a former fast bowler who played six Tests for England, said: "It's been an absolute honour to be England head coach and I'm extremely proud to have worked alongside our players and staff.

"I leave with fond memories and I am now looking forward to spending some quality time at home with my family and embracing the next chapter."

Having been given the responsibility of head selector by Giles in April of last year, Silverwood was the most powerful England coach since Raymond Illingworth in the mid-1990s.

His elevation to the top coaching job in English cricket came after he led Essex to promotion from Division Two of the County Championship, then the Division One title in successive years

When he was chosen as England coach, it came after Giles had expressed his desire for a homegrown candidate, with the national side having largely relied on overseas appointments since 1999.

Silverwood's tenure came almost exclusively in the Covid era, with the pandemic named as one reason for England's controversial rest-and-rotation policy, which was employed throughout much of 2021.

Though he has consistently emphasised the importance of scoring big first-innings totals in Test cricket, England's batting has regressed - and not once during the Ashes did they post a total in excess of 300.

Prior to the tour of Australia, they surrendered a seven-year unbeaten home record in a Test series with a 1-0 defeat by New Zealand and were 2-1 down to India when the final match was postponed because of a Covid outbreak in the visitors' camp.

As favourites to add the Twenty20 world title to the 50-over World Cup they won in 2019, England were arguably unlucky to be hit by injuries and lose a crucial toss in their semi-final defeat by New Zealand in November.

However, their Ashes capitulation was pitiful. While it is fair to acknowledge the challenges of Covid - England had almost no preparation outside of net practice - their batting was woeful and key selection decisions were confusing.

After back-to-back defeats in the opening two Ashes Tests in December, Silverwood said he was still the right man for the job. external-link

The Ashes were then lost at the earliest opportunity with an innings defeat in the third Test in Melbourne, with England avoiding defeat in the fourth Test when Silverwood was in isolation.

After another batting capitulation to lose the final Test, newspaper reports of a drinking culture were followed by a video circulated on social media of captain Joe Root, pace bowler James Anderson and batting coach Graham Thorpe being confronted by the police at the end of an all-night session.

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

36 comments

  • Comment posted by German Shepherd, today at 19:45

    Good

  • Comment posted by Offi McSpin, today at 19:44

    Now for Harrison to go, and the ECB can actually start to reform the England set up.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 19:44

    The HR department must be busy at the ECB!!

  • Comment posted by boredofwhinging, today at 19:44

    Now time to get a real coach in. Let’s just hope Kirsten is still interested.

    Just Harrison left and then maybe we can be optimistic about the future of test cricket again.

  • Comment posted by Yorks Lancastrian, today at 19:44

    Correct decision.
    Silverwood is a nice guy....... but too nice.
    There is an opportunity to appoint a really good coach with Gary Kirsten the clear no. 1 candidate.
    Thorpe has to go ....... not only a useless waste of space but also took the video of the police incident. Good riddance to a very ordinary player and a rubbish coach.

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 19:44

    As soon as said after the 2nd test that he'd do it all exactly the same again, he was a dead man walking.

    I'm still flabbergasted how he managed to get it so badly wrong in those first two tests and still stand by the decisions that were taken.

    Rest and rotation was also taken to ridiculous extremes. You're either good enough and fit enough to play or you're not.

    Onwards and upwards...

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:43

    So is Gary Kirsten the front runner to be the next England head coach

  • Comment posted by cjb, today at 19:43

    Inevitable outcome

    But this won’t suddenly turn poor quality test cricketers into world beaters.

    The entire team needs a clear out- or it will be same old this summer.

  • Comment posted by SteelerBull, today at 19:43

    No surprise this news. Wonder who the ECB will approach to take over. I think the search will take sometime. I can not think of many outstanding home choices putting up their hand. I believe a robust Eddie Jones style coach is required at this time. Been too cosy for too long.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:42

    Ashley Giles being managing director of the England cricket team is not a real job as all the decisions are made by Tom Harrison who is the chief executive of the ECB. Ashley Giles has been made a scapegoat for the disastrous Ashes tour we have witnessed and now Chris Silverwood will follow him and he has just lost his job as head coach as well

  • Comment posted by BLUENOSE, today at 19:42

    Thank God and seems Andrew Strauss is getting his feet under the table and making the right choices and decisions - there's not a English coach I would choose and suggest Gillespie or Kirsten would be good choices and please please concentrate on red ball cricket and leave the one day stuff to the whack a mole cricketers who are not good enough for test cricket

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 19:42

    Now to get rid of anyone associated with Lancashire and Yorkshire

    • Reply posted by Aminur, today at 19:43

      Aminur replied:
      Root?? Why??

  • Comment posted by Aminur, today at 19:42

    Finally. Was never up to the job

  • Comment posted by ineedhelp, today at 19:42

    about time , also Root needs to step down and concentrate on his batting

  • Comment posted by -_-, today at 19:42

    Michael Vaughan's free

    ;-}

  • Comment posted by Rishi, today at 19:42

    Bye 👋🏽

  • Comment posted by Toffeessupporter, today at 19:41

    He called himself a coach?

  • Comment posted by iggy1987, today at 19:41

    Hopefully he doesn't apply for the bowling coach vacancy at the Country Champion's

  • Comment posted by HR, today at 19:41

    You're next Harrison.

  • Comment posted by alex1817, today at 19:41

    Not done soon enough. Was never going to work when the coach was also the selector.

    Tiny steps in the right direction at least!

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC