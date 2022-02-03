Chris Silverwood leaves as England head coach after Ashes defeat

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments328

Chris Silverwood
England won 10 of their 29 Tests with Silverwood in charge

Head coach Chris Silverwood has followed director of cricket Ashley Giles in leaving the England men's team following the heavy Ashes defeat.

The 4-0 loss in Australia came part of a wider run that has seen England win only one of their past 14 Tests.

Silverwood, 46, was appointed in 2019 by Giles, who stood down on Wednesday.

Sir Andrew Strauss has temporarily taken over from Giles and will appoint an interim coach for the tour of West Indies in March.

A squad for the three-Test series is due to be named next week.

England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive Tom Harrison said: "During his time in the role Chris has given absolutely everything to make a success of it. He is a man of great integrity, who players and staff alike have enjoyed working with.

"In the coming days Andrew Strauss will appoint a caretaker coach for the tour of the West Indies and will then consider the appropriate coaching structures to help England move forwards."

Silverwood, a former fast bowler who played six Tests for England, said: "It's been an absolute honour to be England head coach and I'm extremely proud to have worked alongside our players and staff.

"I leave with fond memories and I am now looking forward to spending some quality time at home with my family and embracing the next chapter."

Having been given the responsibility of head selector by Giles in April of last year, Silverwood was the most powerful England coach since Raymond Illingworth in the mid-1990s.

His elevation to the top coaching job in English cricket came after he led Essex to promotion from Division Two of the County Championship, then the Division One title in successive years

When he was chosen as England coach, it came after Giles had expressed his desire for a homegrown candidate, with the national side having largely relied on overseas appointments since 1999.

Silverwood's tenure came almost exclusively in the Covid era, with the pandemic named as one reason for England's controversial rest-and-rotation policy, which was employed throughout much of 2021.

Though he has consistently emphasised the importance of scoring big first-innings totals in Test cricket, England's batting has regressed - and not once during the Ashes did they post a total in excess of 300.

Prior to the tour of Australia, they surrendered a seven-year unbeaten home record in a Test series with a 1-0 defeat by New Zealand and were 2-1 down to India when the final match was postponed because of a Covid outbreak in the visitors' camp.

As favourites to add the Twenty20 world title to the 50-over World Cup they won in 2019, England were arguably unlucky to be hit by injuries and lose a crucial toss in their semi-final defeat by New Zealand in November.

However, their Ashes capitulation was pitiful. While it is fair to acknowledge the challenges of Covid - England had almost no preparation outside of net practice - their batting was woeful and key selection decisions were confusing.

After back-to-back defeats in the opening two Ashes Tests in December, Silverwood said he was still the right man for the job. external-link

The Ashes were then lost at the earliest opportunity with an innings defeat in the third Test in Melbourne, with England avoiding defeat in the fourth Test when Silverwood was in isolation.

After another batting capitulation to lose the final Test, newspaper reports of a drinking culture were followed by a video circulated on social media of captain Joe Root, pace bowler James Anderson and batting coach Graham Thorpe being confronted by the police at the end of an all-night session.

  • Comment posted by Mike Phillimore, today at 19:50

    I dont understand how this is not the biggest story on the BBC website and the african cup of nations is? This is the England cricket coaching job.....

    • Reply posted by Matthew, today at 19:53

      Matthew replied:
      The BBC absolutely love foreigners especially yanks.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:46

    Tom Harrison can now resign. It might take a few days or a few weeks. But he needs to go soon so we can start a fresh this summer

    • Reply posted by S Jake, today at 19:55

      S Jake replied:
      Agreed, the clearout should have started in the boardroom: While Giles and Silverwood undoubtedly made mistakes, the real elephant in the room is the ruinous schedule that sought to maximise revenue at the expense of everything else. It's no coincidence that the performances declined over the course of 2021 while the decision making became increasingly muddled.

  • Comment posted by ineedhelp, today at 19:42

    about time , also Root needs to step down and concentrate on his batting

    • Reply posted by Logic Wins, today at 19:47

      Logic Wins replied:
      Yeah. 1700 runs last year was not enough for us.

  • Comment posted by Robbie, today at 20:01

    It’s all irrelevant. Unless the ECB backtracks on the 100 they have killed county cricket. They don’t seem to understand that without CC there is no breeding ground for new talent.

    • Reply posted by DAP1, today at 20:32

      DAP1 replied:
      Agree and it's so obvious - both NZ and India have strengthened their domestic first class game in recent years. India and now SA have expanded their first class game and cricket in Australia has always drawn it's strength from the first class game producing mainly red ball players who can adapt to white ball as opposed to England which produces mainly white ball players who can't adapt to red.

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 19:44

    As soon as said after the 2nd test that he'd do it all exactly the same again, he was a dead man walking.

    I'm still flabbergasted how he managed to get it so badly wrong in those first two tests and still stand by the decisions that were taken.

    Rest and rotation was also taken to ridiculous extremes. You're either good enough and fit enough to play or you're not.

    Onwards and upwards...

    • Reply posted by Plantsman, today at 20:34

      Plantsman replied:
      I wish I could of rested & rotated during the pandemic.

  • Comment posted by HR, today at 19:41

    You're next Harrison.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:45

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Just Go, right out the door. Dont turn around now. You not wanted here anymore

  • Comment posted by boredofwhinging, today at 19:44

    Now time to get a real coach in. Let’s just hope Kirsten is still interested.

    Just Harrison left and then maybe we can be optimistic about the future of test cricket again.

    • Reply posted by camposol, today at 20:06

      camposol replied:
      No optimism until we stop chasing the riches of the short format games and start learning to bat long into each day.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:48

    Giles has gone. Silverwood has gone. Just need Harrison to go and Root to resign as captain

    • Reply posted by Matthew, today at 19:51

      Matthew replied:
      And who replaces Root?

  • Comment posted by Offi McSpin, today at 19:44

    Now for Harrison to go, and the ECB can actually start to reform the England set up.

  • Comment posted by DAP1, today at 20:00

    Two down, one to go.

    The fish rots from the head - Harrison should be scribbling his resignation right now.

  • Comment posted by Socrates, today at 19:46

    The arrogant and useless Silverwood and Giles gone now for the ECB.

    • Reply posted by Mikey, today at 19:52

      Mikey replied:
      Root next

  • Comment posted by Yorks Lancastrian, today at 19:44

    Correct decision.
    Silverwood is a nice guy....... but too nice.
    There is an opportunity to appoint a really good coach with Gary Kirsten the clear no. 1 candidate.
    Thorpe has to go ....... not only a useless waste of space but also took the video of the police incident. Good riddance to a very ordinary player and a rubbish coach.

    • Reply posted by BLUENOSE, today at 20:00

      BLUENOSE replied:
      Test average of just under 45 in 100 tests - you're having a laugh - what would we pay to have someone like that now - your northern bias shows your true colours I suggest

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:42

    Ashley Giles being managing director of the England cricket team is not a real job as all the decisions are made by Tom Harrison who is the chief executive of the ECB. Ashley Giles has been made a scapegoat for the disastrous Ashes tour we have witnessed and now Chris Silverwood will follow him and he has just lost his job as head coach as well

    • Reply posted by Rainfordian, today at 20:24

      Rainfordian replied:
      Giles, having met him and attended one of his talks is a man well out of his depth.

  • Comment posted by spaniel2, today at 19:58

    The inquiry should be how he got the job in the first place!

    • Reply posted by S Jake, today at 20:08

      S Jake replied:
      Well, we already know the answer to that: Giles picked Silverwood over Kirsten for three reasons:

      1) He's English.
      2) Giles was underwhelmed by Kirsten's presentation.
      3) Kirsten wanted the Head Coach role to be split.

      Reasons 1 & 2 should have been irrelevant while I suspect Kirsten is right in that it would be better to have a separate Head Coach for Test and limited overs cricket.

  • Comment posted by cjb, today at 19:43

    Inevitable outcome

    But this won’t suddenly turn poor quality test cricketers into world beaters.

    The entire team needs a clear out- or it will be same old this summer.

    • Reply posted by Raedwulf, today at 20:05

      Raedwulf replied:
      To be replaced by who, exactly?

  • Comment posted by Lirrix, today at 19:57

    If you don't pick a fit Stuart Broad, on the opening day of an away Ashes, at the GABBA, on a green pitch, under cloud?

    You deserve to be sacked.

    Incompetence.

    Nothing will improve the Test team without a total change in the current county set up, calendar and governance.

    I for one, am hoping that English Test Cricket is in a current coma, and not already deceased.

    • Reply posted by Aviroyen, today at 20:39

      Aviroyen replied:
      Broad, yah! He is always up for a scrap, that is what you need down under!

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:56

    Gary Kirsten or Jason Gillespie as head coach. Andrew Strauss as Director of Cricket. Broad or Stokes as England captain. And somebody who knows what he is doing to be chief executive of the ECB. Tom Harrison is totally incompetent

    • Reply posted by S Jake, today at 20:10

      S Jake replied:
      Agreed on all points except making Stokes captain: Stokes already carries more than enough on his shoulders as a key player with both bat and ball in all three forms of the game.

  • Comment posted by wacko, today at 20:02

    New CEO & Test Captain required to make English Cricket competitive again, plus get rid of the Harrison ego trip 100.

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 19:46

    He'd done well in county cricket but never done well enough for England. Not sure if England should replace Root or not as all the contenders aren't even certain to play.

  • Comment posted by Half Hearted Waffle , today at 19:45

    He had to go. As time went on it became more evident they had no plan and the selection of players became more muddled.

    Where they go next. I'm not sure at present. Whoever does come in might need to install a sign in the dressing room stating

    "It has been (add correct amount of days here) days since our last batting collapse".

