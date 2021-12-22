Ashes: Mark Wood says England given 'kick up the bum' after defeat in second Test

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments150

England have held brutal talks - Wood
The Ashes: Australia v England - third Test
Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground Date: 26-30 December Time: 23:00 GMT (25-29 December)
Coverage: Test Match Special and live text commentary, plus clips, features and analysis on the BBC Sport website and app. Daily highlights show on BBC iPlayer from 17:00 GMT

England's players had a "brutally honest chat" with coach Chris Silverwood after defeat by Australia in the second Ashes Test, says seamer Mark Wood.

The tourists were beaten by nine wickets in the first Test in Brisbane before the 275-run defeat in Adelaide. The third Test starts in Melbourne on 26 December.

"We obviously review the game, chat about what we did well, what we didn't do well, but this time it was sterner from Chris Silverwood," Wood said.

"To hear [Chris Silverwood] speak like that - not because he's under pressure or anything - but to hear him speak like that rather than just being his usual coaching self, he was actually annoyed and wanted a change.

"Hopefully it comes at the right time for us to catch a spark."

Silverwood, who took over as coach in 2019, has won one of his past 11 Tests in charge, but says he is still the right man for the job. external-link

Wood revealed that the players met for a 'very honest chat' following the defeat in the second Test, with senior players including captain Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, James Anderson and Stuart Broad all having a say.

"Stokesy [Ben Stokes] and Joe Root spoke to the group about… basically a bit of a kick up the bum saying 'this isn't good enough'," Wood said.

"We've talked in depth about how things can get better. Not just words or cliched words, we actually set out what we're going to do in Melbourne practice-wise, what we're going to do differently."

Wood featured in the first Test but missed out in the second, with Broad and Anderson returning for the day-night game.

Speaking after the defeat in Adelaide, Root said England's bowlers bowled the wrong lengths and "needed to be braver" but Wood says "probably the way Rooty phrased it maybe isn't the way he totally wanted".

Wood added: "I don't think there's any friction between the bowlers and the captain. It's not like that at all."

England head to Melbourne needing a win to keep their hopes of regaining the Ashes alive.

"We've got to believe we can turn this round," Wood said. "We haven't shown our best stuff yet. We know that Australia have played really well. If we can match them then we believe we can win Test matches here.

"We've just got to up our game in all three areas. At the minute, Australia have scored 400 twice, we've had batting collapses and we've dropped catches.

"We've got facets of the game that need major work. We've now got a couple of days to stop thinking about cricket, get away in Melbourne and enjoy the lead-up to Christmas."

Comments

Join the conversation

155 comments

  • Comment posted by Cornish Granite, today at 11:09

    Unless the players have the cajones to stand up and say "We can't compete at the level you want due to the ludicrous de-valuing of red ball cricket by the ECB" then nothing will change.
    But they won't bite the hand that feeds them and we will be back to another groundhog day.

    • Reply posted by Lev, today at 11:24

      Lev replied:
      Cajones? How is having drawers going to help anyone?

  • Comment posted by David Woolley, today at 11:03

    It's a bit rich Joe slamming the bowlers, who never have anything like a decent total to defend because the batsmen have so consistently failed to post a decent score!! Woakes to open anyone?!

    • Reply posted by Bloomoon, today at 11:10

      Bloomoon replied:
      Nor do they get any consideration after we win the toss on a green top under cloud

  • Comment posted by PCM147, today at 11:08

    Unfortunately, however much talking takes place, the brutal truth is that this group of players simply isn't good enough.

    • Reply posted by cjb, today at 11:31

      cjb replied:
      Spot on.

      They need to clone -
      Boycott
      Cook
      Gower
      Gooch
      Underwood
      Willis
      Knott

      These were genuine test players, not limited overs chancers or over the hill seam bowlers like this current crop

  • Comment posted by Hiram Oysterburger III, today at 11:19

    If Root thinks the bowlers are bowling the wrong lengths, he should speak to the Captain during the game and get him to change their leng................oh.

    • Reply posted by mdoc01, today at 11:32

      mdoc01 replied:
      My thoughts exactly, when I played in my younger years my captain knew the opposition and how to bowl at them individually, taking into account the pitch and weather. I was mainly successful

  • Comment posted by herentals, today at 11:08

    Talented individuals but no experience of building an innings and playing the long game. Too much mid week evening knockabout stuff.

    • Reply posted by RJsportfan, today at 11:22

      RJsportfan replied:
      Can't disagree with this.
      Buttler showed what is needed, but whether they can go out and build an innings without throwing in those silly shots / chasing runs I am not sure.

  • Comment posted by Andy1210, today at 11:12

    Pathetic. They get the team joker to ‘leak’ they had a telling off because after two games the series is lost and they are a laughing stock. The horse bolted whilst chuckling to himself a long time ago.

    It’s just Silverwood sending out the messenger boy to try and save his back. Two years of meticulous planning and he’d pick the same teams, so who else is he going to palm the blame off to?

    • Reply posted by U18013180, today at 11:41

      U18013180 replied:
      I disagree, Andy.

  • Comment posted by cobhammer, today at 11:20

    I love these brutally honest chats by the management and Root Its a management technique to absolve themselves of any blame and push it on the players. Been done in business for years by poor managers trying to justify their positions.

    • Reply posted by Tim, today at 11:38

      Tim replied:
      Absolutely.

  • Comment posted by LazarusHuxley, today at 11:12

    " - not because he's under pressure or anything" - because exactly that and...

    "I don't think there's any friction between the bowlers and the captain. It's not like that at all" - exactly that too!

    • Reply posted by U18013180, today at 11:40

      U18013180 replied:
      If there is friction, then it is because Broad and Anderson are too stubborn. They did the same under Cook too and even under Strauss to a degree. They don't like being told they are bowling poorly.

      A stronger captain, like Stokes, might get something out of them but Root is too meek on the field, I think.

  • Comment posted by j4ipod94, today at 10:55

    Appreciate the honesty but admitting that your team can't bat, bowl or field well in Australia doesn't bode well for the rest of the series

  • Comment posted by Atlantic252, today at 11:32

    Sounds like a very unhappy squad, not least Root calling out Jimmy & Broad. If he can't get them to do as he wants, he shouldn't be skipper. If they won't do as he says, drop them.
    Wood is the cheery face who is pushed out to make it sound a happy squad. They don't look it. Even Joe sounded angry after that debacle.
    Let's build for the future and pick hungry players. Oz is no country for old men.

    • Reply posted by Julian, today at 11:35

      Julian replied:
      Agree. if you look at the still image on the BBC site for that clip he looks as though he might go head-to-head with someone, akin to YJB....

  • Comment posted by Danny Doyle, today at 11:21

    Joe Root is about as inspirational as an unmade bed.

  • Comment posted by mehstg, today at 11:17

    I hate this policy of putting a decent guy in front of media to take the flak. This should be Root and Silverwood. They say they haven't showed their best stuff but the reality is they probably have. I see 3 more large defeats unless weather intervenes and a load of old tosh like "we'll learn from this and be better prepared next time"

  • Comment posted by MD , today at 11:24

    I wonder if the 'clear the air talks' extend to the team challenging Silverwood & Root about their roles as decision makers. Poor team selections & making bad calls when winning the toss don't help.

  • Comment posted by RMC 1964, today at 11:23

    Massive problems were in the squad before setting foot in Oz. Hameed plays so low (is every finger of his strapped?) he was bound to find the bouncier pitches too much. Burns has a technique designed to hinder not help. Ditto Lawrence. Pope has looked like a cat on a hot tin roof for 18 months. A number of players expressed reticence about touring. All this was known BEFORE we travelled.

  • Comment posted by Shieldgirl, today at 11:15

    The top-order are simply out of their depth. There is only so much that Malan and Root can do if the batsmen that come before them are always going to fail. As for the bowlers, though Wood himself and Robinson are playing their part, those who were here for the last drubbing, including two supposed all-time greats, don't seem to have 'learned lessons', do they?

  • Comment posted by overthehill, today at 11:18

    Allways same with ashes tour, england only wske up when tour lost and oz have had enough. Predict England to win last test. Ssying that what do english cricket expect when longer version of domestic game reduced to an afterthought.

  • Comment posted by laughingdevil, today at 11:14

    I'm now highly confident we will win 3-2

    Thanks Mark

    • Reply posted by RJsportfan, today at 11:20

      RJsportfan replied:
      lol.

  • Comment posted by Rapid, today at 11:13

    Brutal truth... so they told the coach he was not up to the job; as an ECB patsy who won't insist on the fundamental changes required.

  • Comment posted by hohum, today at 11:10

    The players shouldnot need someone to tell them...they are highly paid professionals

    • Reply posted by SteveTheYorky, today at 11:45

      SteveTheYorky replied:
      Highly paid maybe

  • Comment posted by Kevin, today at 11:33

    England need more practice games when they go on tour. You can't expect to rock up to the first test after having not played a game of cricket in months. Then they go straight into a second test with no warm game either.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC