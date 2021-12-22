Last updated on .From the section Cricket

The Ashes: Australia v England - third Test Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground Date: 26-30 December

Australian Marnus Labuschagne has replaced Joe Root at the top of the International Cricket Council's men's Test batting rankings.

England captain Root had held the number one spot since August this year.

Labuschagne scored his maiden Ashes century during the second Test in Adelaide as Australia completed a 275-run victory to take a 2-0 series lead over England.

The 27-year-old is the ninth Australian batter to pass the 900-points tally.

Root now slips to second in the standings, with Labuschagne's team-mate Steve Smith, New Zealander Kane Williamson and India's Rohit Sharma making up the rest of top five.

Melbourne Cricket Ground hosts the third Test match between Australia and England, which starts on 26 December.