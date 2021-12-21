Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Josh Rymell made 121 off 130 balls against Yorkshire in only his seventh first-team game for Essex

Batters Josh Rymell and Feroze Khushi and pace bowler Ben Allison have signed new deals with Essex until 2023.

Rymell, 20, and Allison, 22, played red and white-ball cricket during the 2021 season, while Khushi, 22, appeared in the T20 Blast and One-Day Cup.

Khushi and Rymell both hit maiden centuries in the One-Day Cup.

"The bedrock of this club has always been built on the talented youngsters coming through the academy," said head coach Anthony McGrath.

Rymell's new two-year contract is his first with the county, while Khushi and Allison have agreed one-year extensions to their previous deals which were due to expire at the end of next season.

"I know it was a proud moment for Josh to make his Essex debut this year and to go on and score a maiden century made it even more memorable," McGrath added.

"Feroze found his red-ball opportunities hard to come by this year due to the depth of talent we have in this squad but I'm looking forward to him pushing hard for his spot in the starting XI next season.

"Ben will be an important option for us next season and I'm looking forward to watching him compete with Sam (Cook), Jamie (Porter) and Shane (Snater) for a place in the side."