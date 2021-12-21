The Ashes: England coach Chris Silverwood says he would pick same teams again for first two Tests

The Ashes: Australia v England - third Test
Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground Date: 26-30 December Time: 23:00 GMT (25-29 December)
England coach Chris Silverwood says he would pick the same two teams again despite the tourists going 2-0 down in the Ashes against Australia.

England lost the first Test in Brisbane by nine wickets, before another heavy defeat by 275 runs in the second Test in Adelaide on Monday.

The choice of bowling attack in each match has been questioned by many pundits and commentators.

"There is always going to be divided opinion," Silverwood told BBC Sport.

"You pick a team and not everybody's going to agree with you."

When asked by BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew if he would pick the same starting sides for the two Tests again, Silverwood said: "To be honest, I would."

England left highest Test wicket-takers James Anderson and Stuart Broad out of the first Test, where left-arm spinner Jack Leach was targeted by Australia, taking 1-102 off just 13 overs.

Anderson was rested as a precaution, but Broad said he was "ready to go" at the Gabba, with Australia captain Pat Cummins "surprised" by Broad's omission.

Anderson and Broad were recalled, while Leach and fast bowler Mark Wood were dropped, for the day-night Test at the Adelaide Oval.

England hoped Anderson and Broad would exploit conditions to find greater movement with the pink ball under floodlights, but looked most threatening in the day at the start of day four, while fellow seamer Chris Woakes rarely threatened in taking 1-149 overall.

Spinners took 10 of the 38 wickets to fall at Adelaide and, without a frontline spinner, England relied on Joe Root's off-spin and Dawid Malan's part-time leg-spin, while seam bowler Ollie Robinson also bowled off-spin for a spell while Root was off the field for a scan.

The extra pace of Mitchell Starc and off-spinner Nathan Lyon's ability to extract turn and bounce troubled England throughout, with the pair taking 11 wickets in total.

"I was happy with the skillset we had in the pink-ball Test, so I would pick the same team again," added Silverwood.

Ponting 'nearly fell off chair' at Root comments

After the second Test, a visibly frustrated Root said England made the "same mistakes" and needed to "bowl fuller" and be "braver" in pitching the ball up.

The second Test followed a similar pattern to England's defeat in Adelaide four years ago when they were also criticised for bowling too short.

England took three wickets for seven runs at the start of day four in Australia's second innings when bowling a fuller length.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting said he "nearly fell off my seat" when he heard Root's comments.

Speaking to Cricket Australia's news site, he said: "Why are you captain then?

"If you can't influence your bowlers on what length to bowl, what are you doing on the field?"

Root said the plans had been "well communicated" but that "people get caught up in the emotion of the game".

Silverwood said he had "no problem" with Root's comments and England "potentially" could have bowled fuller on day one after Australia won the toss and batted.

"It was fine margins between being slightly fuller and getting driven and holding the game," Silverwood added.

"The captain is out there, he wants them to bowl a touch fuller, and when we did we caused problems. So I've got no problems with what he said.

"We have to be prepared to set fields that will give bowlers protection as well, and that's what Joe was getting at - if you pitch it up a little bit you create problems."

Root also criticised England's batting and fielding, with Silverwood adding they are "looking at" options to possibly replace out-of-form batters.

"We need runs and that's the top and bottom of it," he said.

"How do we get 400 on the table first up? All options are on the table."

'Real desire' to get back into series

England have never come from 2-0 down to win the Ashes in the series' 139-year history.

They suffered a 4-0 series defeat in 2017-18 on the back of a 5-0 thrashing in 2013-14 down under.

Steve Smith, who was leading Australia in place of the absent Cummins, said the hosts would "love" to inflict another 5-0 whitewash on England.

"I don't look at stuff like that," said Silverwood. "But we've got to make sure that doesn't happen and make sure we're up for the next game.

"I sense a real desire to get back into the series and I sense they will."

Comments

Join the conversation

334 comments

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 09:55

    Well, that tells you all you need to know about Chris Silverwood.

    It is obvious to anyone with even half an eye on the series that England have made glaring errors in both tactics and selection.

    However, the coach would do it all exactly the same again regardless and then cannot fathom why we're getting thrashed in every facet of the game!!

    I'm lost for words...

    • Reply posted by Jime, today at 10:18

      Jime replied:
      Silverwood must be very stubborn to admit that he would pick the same teams, or very foolish.
      Either way those comments alone should get him sacked. Mr Mcgoo would have seen the errors made in both tactics and team selection.

  • Comment posted by Sherrif173354, today at 09:52

    If Silverwood, even with the benefit of hindsight can’t see the error in team selection, then there is no hope.
    He needs to go - now.

    • Reply posted by David L Evans, today at 10:29

      David L Evans replied:
      He's bad enough to get a top political job.

  • Comment posted by PetreDyche, today at 09:57

    In the face of his detractors, who often said were put to sleep with his batting, Geoffrey Boycott would grin and say "Aye, but I were still in when you woke up". Batting is a sadistic, narcissistic, merciless game, and I don't see these qualities in England bats.

    • Reply posted by Lambo, today at 10:49

      Lambo replied:
      Spot on, and I'm not saying Australia's bowlers are not good or indeed India, but look at the bowlers Geoff had to face.

  • Comment posted by CC, today at 09:52

    A bit concerning when even with the benefit of hindsight our sole selector would make the same mistakes again smh

    • Reply posted by cb, today at 10:51

      cb replied:
      Time to roll out the Albert Einstein quotes for this years Silverwood/Root xmas cricket blooper special...."The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result." and “Two things are infinite: the universe and human stupidity; and I'm not sure about the universe.”

  • Comment posted by MCclapyohands, today at 09:52

    Absolutely deluded and stubborn beyond belief.
    Leaders should be strong enough to admit when they are wrong.
    Silverwood and Root need to go and now

    • Reply posted by masonic, today at 10:23

      masonic replied:
      If not sooner!!!!!!!!!!!!

  • Comment posted by 131 not out, today at 10:07

    Joe you are captain of the national team, though one wonders....
    Dont moan & groan in a press conference.
    Tell the bowlers what you want. If they don't do it take them off. If it continues next spell then don't pick them next week.
    Us amateur captains have to do it all the time on Saturdays & Sundays, with bowlers of a lot less ability and we play for fun not as a job!!
    Get it together.

    • Reply posted by Funtime, today at 10:41

      Funtime replied:
      So Root gets annoyed with Broad and Anderson not doing as asked and follows your approach. What do you think happens in the media and amongst fans after that?

  • Comment posted by peter, today at 09:54

    Mr.Silverwood finally speaks!
    Nothing learnt from 2 heavy deafeats then.

    • Reply posted by Mr mungo, today at 11:03

      Mr mungo replied:
      Nothing at all! Keep making changes until you find a winning formula.

      Whatever you call this rubbish is far from winning! We want a contest!!

  • Comment posted by Lowergrounder, today at 09:56

    And therein lies the problem. A coach who can't pick a team and a skipper who can't manage his bowlers

    • Reply posted by matt1985, today at 10:02

      matt1985 replied:
      I can't imagine Broad and Anderson, in particular, are easy to manage though. Perhaps the solution would be to make one of those two captain.

  • Comment posted by Terry Lee Sanders, today at 09:52

    Obviously silverwood knows what he's doing cause we are 2-0 down.

    • Reply posted by AmateurPundit, today at 10:19

      AmateurPundit replied:
      It is worrying that Root doesn’t seem to have got his bowlers to follow the plan. I think that his captaincy must be reviewed at the end of the series. However, there are question marks over the only two likely replacements; Buttler isn’t certain of his place and Stokes is still recovering from being in a bad place. As for different batsmen, there aren’t many other cabs in the rank.

  • Comment posted by rellis, today at 09:55

    I am speechless- what a pity Root and Silverwood aren't

    • Reply posted by duncan brownley, today at 10:09

      duncan brownley replied:
      In shock Rich think be screenshots this 😁.

      I was.a bit stunned too and had to take several looks to make sure I read right.

  • Comment posted by Samb088, today at 09:57

    I understand when a coach outwardly defends selections and players to the massed media, however I suspect this level of protection is also afforded in private. Players need calling out in the dressing room and disciplined if they are actively going against a captain's wishes.

    PS. all the talk about bowling is a smokescreen. Don't score 350+ = Don't win in Australia.

  • Comment posted by The Cloud, today at 09:55

    That's because he's an idiot, as are the English decision-makers who need to realise that the England test team is not playing enough red-ball cricket.
    This series is heading for a five-nil thrashing, with the Aussies at a canter and the English completely embarrassed.

  • Comment posted by MarkyArgyleReborn, today at 10:06

    That should be his resignation letter. He is clearly unfit for this role. Two years of preparation sacrificing other series and he is utterly clueless. He and Giles need to resign.

  • Comment posted by webster, today at 09:54

    if you cannot admit your mistakes and humble yourself, then it is time to GO!!!

  • Comment posted by saddletramp, today at 10:02

    We play Leach on a pitch with no turn,then drop him on a pitch taking so much spin that even Malan and Robertson were called upon to bowl a few googlies. Yet Silverwood would do the same again? Oh I wish Botham was still around to comment on things,rather than sit on the fence Cook.

  • Comment posted by HappyIsMoho, today at 10:03

    What unbelievable arrogance shown by Silverwood, but it highlights what a poor leader he is. Root should step down as captain and Silverwood should be replaced, otherwise this merry-go-round of poor decisions and results will continue

    • Reply posted by terry munroe , today at 10:11

      terry munroe replied:
      and we will still lose

  • Comment posted by week 2 name, today at 09:56

    Repeating the same failure over and over in the hope of a different outcome is politician-grade stupidity

    • Reply posted by doosra dosa, today at 10:26

      doosra dosa replied:
      England got detonated by sus further explosions to follow...

  • Comment posted by Jon, today at 10:09

    Which is precisely why Silverwood needs to go.

  • Comment posted by MNunny91, today at 10:07

    Silverwood is a clown. If he genuinely believes that then he should be removed immediately, mentality of this test team is pathetic.

  • Comment posted by Moss, today at 10:07

    He should be fired for saying that.

    It's one thing to back your convictions but another to back them despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.

    It's easy in hindsight I suppose but he is presumably paid pretty well to know this in advance and the fact that he doesn't and that he still inexplicably continues to defend his choices means he has to go. And that is even if we win the next three.

    • Reply posted by week 2 name, today at 10:11

      week 2 name replied:
      "win the next three".

      Hahahaha🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😄😂😄😂😄😂😄😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂

