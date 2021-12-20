Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Australia would "love" to subject England to another 5-0 Ashes whitewash, says Steve Smith.

Australia comfortably won the second Test at Adelaide by 275 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

England have struggled on their last two tours of Australia, suffering a 4-0 series defeat in 2017-18 on the back of a 5-0 thrashing in 2013-14.

"We'd love to," Smith said, when asked if his team-mates were motivated by the prospect of another Ashes whitewash.

"But we'll take it one game at time at moment. That's all we can do."

Stand-in captain Smith said the hosts would "love to wrap the Ashes up" in the third Test at Melbourne, which starts on 26 December, but will "need to play some good cricket do so".

"It's great to be 2-0 up and hopefully we can continue this momentum into what should be an amazing Boxing Day Test match," he added.

"England are a good side but we haven't really let them back into the contest yet. We have been in front in both games and not let them back in.

"From our point of view that's what we want to do, keep driving forward and not let England take back any momentum at all."

Smith led Australia at the Adelaide Oval after skipper Pat Cummins was ruled out of the match because he was deemed a close contact of someone who tested positive for Covid-19.

Batter Smith said despite Jos Buttler's efforts on the last day, he was not concerned by England's defiance.

Buttler survived 207 balls for 26, raising slim hopes of the most unlikely of England escapes, before he was out hit wicket after standing on his stumps.

"I wasn't getting nervous just yet. We had them eight down, Stuart Broad was at the other end," said Smith.

"It was bizarre the way Jos stepped on his stumps. He was trying to get off strike that ball, things turned out well. He played well - not the traditional Jos we have seen in the past.

"He played nicely and his defence was really good and he gave England a bit of a sniff."

Smith also urged Australia's bowlers to not let England captain Joe Root find his rhythm at the crease at the Melbourne Cricket Ground as the England skipper's wait for an Ashes century down under goes on.

"Cameron Green is the only one with that extra bit of bounce who has been able to unsettle him," he added.

"Joe has looked good each time he has come out to bat. We are going to have to continue to keep the pressure on him, because he's a quality player."