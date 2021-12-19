Last updated on .From the section Cricket

A frustrated Joe Root said England made the "same mistakes" in their defeat by Australia in the second Ashes Test.

The tourists, beaten by nine wickets in the first Test in Brisbane, lost by 275 runs in Adelaide, despite Jos Buttler's resistance on the final day.

Captain Root said his bowlers bowled the wrong lengths and also criticised England's batting and catching.

"The disappointing thing is we made the same mistakes as last week," said Root. "You can't afford to do that."

Buttler batted for 207 balls on day five as England battled admirably in an attempt to salvage a draw, but were bowled out in the final session.

Ultimately the game was lost when England conceded 473-9 declared in the first innings and were then bowled out for 236 on day three.

"We needed to bowl fuller," Root said. "As soon as we did in the second innings, we created chances. That's frustrating.

"We did it four years ago and didn't learn from it - we have to be better.

"We talk about what length to bowl all the time.

"We look at the data, what's going to hit the stumps on each surface. It's well communicated, but it's not always as simple as that and people get caught up in the emotion of the game."

Australia bowled marginally more balls in a 'full' length during the Test but their batters left 23% of deliveries compared to 17% by England

England were beaten by 120 runs in the 2017-18 Adelaide Ashes Test when they were also criticised for bowling too short in the first innings in helpful conditions.

Speaking on BBC Test Match Special, former England bowler Steven Finn said Root sounded "angry" when giving his assessment.

"He said it with venom that they bowled too short and adjusted too late," Finn said.

"When you're asked to bowl first your mentality is a bit more defensive than when you decided to bowl first. In that mindset you can bowl a little bit shorter."

BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew added: "Joe Root would not have said that publicly unless he wanted to get that message across to his bowlers."

According to Opta, England dropped seven catches in the second Test, taking their total for the series to 12. In contrast, Australia have dropped just five.

Root and fellow batter Dawid Malan are the only England batters to hit fifties in the two Tests so far while five Australians have done so with two, Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne, going on to make centuries.

Ollie Robinson also took a wicket off a no-ball on day two in Adelaide, as Ben Stokes had done when bowling to David Warner in Brisbane.

"I am convinced we have what we need to win Test matches over here but we are not going to if we keep missing chances and don't give ourselves an opportunity to get into the Test match with the bat," Root said.

"We have got to find a way of building those partnerships, getting in, making big contributions.

"The most disappointing thing for me is the no-balls we keep bowling and the chances we have missed again after last week."

Root 'convinced' England can still win series

England have never come from 2-0 down to win an Ashes series. Australia have only achieved the feat once - in 1936-37.

However, Root said he still believes his side can win each of the remaining three games to emerge from the series victorious.

"I'm still convinced we can come back," he said.

"It's so frustrating because we're so much better than what we've done so far.

"I know the plans are right, we just need to execute them better. We need to show what we did today - that attitude and hunger - we have to take it into the next three games because that what it takes here."