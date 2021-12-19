Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Australia did not add to their squad for the second Test after Josh Hazlewood (left) and Pat Cummins (right) were ruled out

Australia have named an unchanged 15-man squad for the remainder of the Ashes series against England.

Captain Pat Cummins and fellow fast bowler Josh Hazlewood will both return to the squad for the third Test at Melbourne, starting on 26 December.

Cummins, 28, missed the ongoing second Test in Adelaide after being deemed a close contact of someone who tested positive for Covid-19.

Hazlewood, 30, was ruled out of the second Test with a side strain.

Australia lead the five-match series 1-0 and look set to win the second Test.

Cummins and Hazlewood are ranked first and fourth in the Test bowling rankings respectively,

Cummins, who returned a negative PCR test, has been able to return home to New South Wales to complete his self-isolation before he will travel to Melbourne.

He will take back the captaincy from Steve Smith, who is leading Australia in Adelaide, having only taken over the reins from former skipper Tim Paine last month.

Seamers Michael Neser and Jhye Richardson have impressed in their place in Adelaide, but both could now be dropped for the Melbourne Test.

Opener Marcus Harris, 29, has retained his place in the squad despite a poor run of scores in the series so far.

After Melbourne, the fourth Test will take place at Sydney, with the fifth, which will also be a day-night match, moved to Hobart from Perth because of Covid-19 restrictions in Western Australia.

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner