New Zealand's 2021 tour was called off shortly before the first match was due to begin

New Zealand's men will tour Pakistan twice in 2022-23 after the Black Caps pulled out of a tour earlier this year.

New Zealand flew home from Pakistan in September, where they were due to play white-ball matches, after a "security alert" from their government.

England's men and women also pulled out of Pakistan tours three days later.

New Zealand will now play two Tests and three one-day internationals in December and January before returning for more white-ball matches in April.

The second tour will include five ODIs, two more than previously scheduled, and five Twenty20s.

The decision for England and New Zealand to pull out of their respective tours earlier this year caused significant fall-out.

Former West Indies bowler Michael Holding accused England of "Western arrogance" for their decision.

England announced in November they will play two additional T20s in Pakistan in 2022, taking the total to seven.