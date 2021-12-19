The Ashes: England facing second Test defeat after Joe Root falls in final over of day four

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport

Second Ashes Test, Adelaide (day four of five)
Australia 473-9-dec & 230-9 dec Labuschagne 51, Head 51
England 236 & 82-4 Richardson 2-17
Need 386 more to win
England are facing defeat in the second Ashes Test after captain Joe Root fell in the final over of day four against Australia in Adelaide.

Root edged behind off Mitchell Starc to what proved to be the final ball of the day, as England closed on 82-4.

It was a bitter blow to the hopes of the tourists, who need to bat out the final day for a draw, having been set a nominal 468 to win.

Root, unable to the field at the start of the day because of injury, had dug in for 67 balls for 24 and looked set to end unbeaten alongside Ben Stokes, who is three not out from 40.

England had lost opener Haseeb Hameed in the second over of their innings when he gloved a rising length ball from Jhye Richardson behind for a duck.

Dawid Malan was trapped lbw for 20 by Michael Neser and Rory Burns batted for 95 balls, only to edge Richardson to second slip for 34 - his highest score of the series.

Earlier, despite losing three wickets for seven runs in a bizarre first session, Australia moved from 45-1 to 230-9 before declaring an hour before tea.

On a turning track and with another session under the lights to come on day five, the hosts look primed to take a 2-0 series lead.

Root wicket leaves England on the brink

England have looked destined for defeat in the game since collapsing on day three but had Root survived the last over there would have been slim hopes that a draw could have been salvaged.

He has singlehandedly fought to keep England's floundering batting line-up afloat this year, scoring 1,630 runs in 2021 - a record for an England batter and more than 1,000 any of his team-mates have accumulated.

But, late in the Adelaide night with five balls of Starc's over left to survive, he pushed onto the front foot outside off stump and offered a thin edge through to Alex Carey.

In the previous over he had been hit in the groin by Starc, the same place he had taken a blow without protection before play, which required him to go to hospital for a scan.

As he slumped off, he did so sore and with his side's hopes having taken a hammer blow.

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon will be a major threat to England on the final day, having beaten the bat again and again in the final session.

Starc and all-rounder Cameron Green impressed again while Richardson was much improved on the first innings.

England fans will have little hope in a middle and lower order that has spent the year disintegrating repeatedly.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

328 comments

  • Comment posted by talkagoodgame, today at 11:52

    Overperformed this Test. Made it to fifth day.

    • Reply posted by George Whitebread, today at 12:05

      George Whitebread replied:
      Only because the Aussies batted again for gate receipts

  • Comment posted by Bobby Smith, today at 11:47

    I really miss Bob Willis on tours like this. I can hear him in my head when watching this latest debacle. 'What are they doing? Bring them home for Christmas as they are giving too many presents to Australians. Guilty, guilty, guilty.'

    • Reply posted by HUW JONES, today at 11:51

      HUW JONES replied:
      "Well Charles they should all be sent home economy class, in fact you can strap some of them to the wings".

  • Comment posted by lord obez, today at 11:48

    England going to play cricket down under just seems like a glorified holiday for a bunch of guys with the right connections. They have competed in only 1 series in 30 years down under. I feel sorry for the fans that are deluded enough to waste there sleep following it.

    • Reply posted by wq0pco, today at 12:10

      wq0pco replied:
      Totally agree; however I have learnt my lesson. don't even watch it.

  • Comment posted by Fedup, today at 12:07

    If the ECB paid as much attention to the Tests as they did towards the Hundred perhaps we can get some batsmen that can occupy the crease a little longer!

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 11:51

    It's professionals vs amateurs out there.

    • Reply posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 12:03

      Gunner-Idiot replied:
      Bit harsh on all the amateur wicket keepers out there

  • Comment posted by The Monk, today at 11:52

    As an Aussie, I was hoping England might make a stand and put some runs on the board to make it a contest. I don't imagine anyone wants this every game and I also know England have it in them to do so. Let's hope for some change in the next tests.
    England could also do with some support here, isn't that the definition of the word ' supporter', through thick and thin?

    • Reply posted by talkagoodgame, today at 11:58

      talkagoodgame replied:
      We've hit rock bottom. Even the Aussies are being reasonable now.

  • Comment posted by mp, today at 11:52

    Australia are just a lot better than England, it's as simple as that

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 12:01

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Ain't they most of the time?

  • Comment posted by Brass Eye, today at 11:52

    Forget Daz, Persil and all the rest. Get all new England for your whitewashes, whitewashier than white, guaranteed.

    Here comes a 5-0 whitewashing.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:55

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Watching England in the Ashes is like Vanish Gold

  • Comment posted by The voice of cheese, today at 11:53

    Not an innings defeat, but even worse as Oz have cleverly turned the screws and worn out our feeble bowling attack. The rest of the series will be like stealing candy from a baby. We must be the most pathetic test team in the world at the moment....

    • Reply posted by jus4jks, today at 12:10

      jus4jks replied:
      A baby would put up more a fight than this lot!

  • Comment posted by Steve Cider, today at 11:48

    We just look so second best in every facet of the game. Against a back up attack in the main as well. There is not one positive.

    • Reply posted by Tungsten Anchor, today at 12:12

      Tungsten Anchor replied:
      The lions boys are out there - swap the teams - can't do any worse.

  • Comment posted by Justmyview, today at 11:51

    Scene: Cricket shop

    Storekeeper: Good morning sir, can I help you?

    Customer: I’d like 2 openers, 2 middle-order batsmen, a captain, wicketkeeper and two fast bowlers please.

    SC: I have a Hameed, Burns and…

    C: Stop there! I have all of them and there not working.

    SC: Sorry. The ECB has upset the supply line of talent. I have a Jennings in the cupboard.

    C: Goodbye.

    To be continued.

    • Reply posted by peter, today at 11:55

      peter replied:
      Funniest comment on here by a country mile.

  • Comment posted by baggietrousers, today at 12:03

    Two years of preparation and we come up with;
    No opening batsmen,
    Very limited middle order,
    No captain,
    No wicketkeeper,
    Two geriatric bowlers,
    Average (at best) spinners,
    No tactics, and a head coach who would struggle to lead an under 14's school team.
    Well done ECB!!! another body not fit for purpose, one of you is not the prime minister by any chance!

    • Reply posted by U18013180, today at 12:05

      U18013180 replied:
      Silverwood won the CC with Essex before becoming head coach.

      Another know-nothing.

  • Comment posted by Bobby Smith, today at 11:52

    Perhaps Silverwood and Boris should swap roles? Can't do any worse.

    • Reply posted by facemasksforever, today at 12:18

      facemasksforever replied:
      At least with silverwood as pm , we would be all out , instead of facing restrictions again

  • Comment posted by KentAussie, today at 11:45

    This tour is the gift that keeps on giving!

    • Reply posted by Andy MacDonald, today at 11:51

      Andy MacDonald replied:
      What a novel expression, did you think of it yourself?
      Silly me, of course not, you're an Aussie.

  • Comment posted by Yoiips, today at 12:21

    If Root comes out with let's take the positives and learn from this - please shoot him

  • Comment posted by Villanelle, today at 11:48

    Shocking how unprofessional we've become. Dropped catches, missed run-outs, no-balls and now we seem to lose a wicket before every close-of-play / new ball.

    • Reply posted by jenson button mbe, today at 11:57

      jenson button mbe replied:
      Yeah can't believe we lose a wicket to the new ball. Shocking.

  • Comment posted by crossword, today at 12:10

    The arrogance of the management pre the Tour was bizarre. It was obvious the batting line up was poor, the openers were 3rd rate & the bowling had a poor mix. There’s a lack of mental toughness as well as ability throughout the team. Root is never a captain either. Great player but poor leader.

  • Comment posted by steve62, today at 12:20

    It's not all bad news, Root is now available for selection for the England Women's team.

    • Reply posted by Bobby Smith, today at 12:20

      Bobby Smith replied:
      Post of the day.

  • Comment posted by Tamburo, today at 12:17

    There should be 3 divisions in cricket with promotions and demotions every year. England should be in the third division with Pakistan, Zimbabwe, Ireland, Oman, Hong Kong and the UAE. These teams should play each other in a league form and the top team promoted to join division 2 teams such as Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Netherlands etc

    • Reply posted by Mike Barnes, today at 12:25

      Mike Barnes replied:
      Need three divisions in County cricket.With red ball played in July and August.Lat season s schedule was a disaster.

  • Comment posted by Roger Foden, today at 12:17

    1st hour of play England played really well and took wickets. As soon as Root comes back on the field the wheels fall off again. Worst captain England have ever had. No man management skills , tactically clueless.

    • Reply posted by AB, today at 12:22

      AB replied:
      Anderson and Broad gave you guys the last of their talent......

