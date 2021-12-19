Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Second Ashes Test, Adelaide (day four of five) Australia 473-9-dec & 230-9 dec Labuschagne 51, Head 51 England 236 & 82-4 Richardson 2-17 Need 386 more to win Scorecard

England are facing defeat in the second Ashes Test after captain Joe Root fell in the final over of day four against Australia in Adelaide.

Root edged behind off Mitchell Starc to what proved to be the final ball of the day, as England closed on 82-4.

It was a bitter blow to the hopes of the tourists, who need to bat out the final day for a draw, having been set a nominal 468 to win.

Root, unable to the field at the start of the day because of injury, had dug in for 67 balls for 24 and looked set to end unbeaten alongside Ben Stokes, who is three not out from 40.

England had lost opener Haseeb Hameed in the second over of their innings when he gloved a rising length ball from Jhye Richardson behind for a duck.

Dawid Malan was trapped lbw for 20 by Michael Neser and Rory Burns batted for 95 balls, only to edge Richardson to second slip for 34 - his highest score of the series.

Earlier, despite losing three wickets for seven runs in a bizarre first session, Australia moved from 45-1 to 230-9 before declaring an hour before tea.

On a turning track and with another session under the lights to come on day five, the hosts look primed to take a 2-0 series lead.

Root wicket leaves England on the brink

England have looked destined for defeat in the game since collapsing on day three but had Root survived the last over there would have been slim hopes that a draw could have been salvaged.

He has singlehandedly fought to keep England's floundering batting line-up afloat this year, scoring 1,630 runs in 2021 - a record for an England batter and more than 1,000 any of his team-mates have accumulated.

But, late in the Adelaide night with five balls of Starc's over left to survive, he pushed onto the front foot outside off stump and offered a thin edge through to Alex Carey.

In the previous over he had been hit in the groin by Starc, the same place he had taken a blow without protection before play, which required him to go to hospital for a scan.

As he slumped off, he did so sore and with his side's hopes having taken a hammer blow.

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon will be a major threat to England on the final day, having beaten the bat again and again in the final session.

Starc and all-rounder Cameron Green impressed again while Richardson was much improved on the first innings.

England fans will have little hope in a middle and lower order that has spent the year disintegrating repeatedly.

More to follow.