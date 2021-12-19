The Ashes: England facing second Test defeat after Joe Root falls in final over of day four

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport

From the section Cricket

Second Ashes Test, Adelaide (day four of five)
Australia 473-9-dec & 230-9 dec Labuschagne 51, Head 51
England 236 & 82-4 Richardson 2-17
Need 386 more to win
Scorecard

England are facing defeat in the second Ashes Test after captain Joe Root fell in the final over of day four against Australia in Adelaide.

Root edged behind off Mitchell Starc to what proved to be the last ball of the day, as England closed on 82-4.

It was a bitter blow to the hopes of the tourists, who need to bat out the final day for a draw, having been set a nominal 468 to win.

Root, unable to the field at the start of the day because of injury, dug in for 67 balls for 24 and looked set to end unbeaten alongside Ben Stokes, who is three not out from 40.

England had lost opener Haseeb Hameed in the second over of their innings when he gloved a rising length ball from Jhye Richardson behind for a duck.

Dawid Malan was trapped lbw for 20 by Michael Neser and Rory Burns batted for 95 balls, only to edge Richardson to second slip for 34.

Earlier, despite losing three wickets for seven runs in a bizarre first session, Australia moved from 45-1 to 230-9 before declaring an hour before tea.

On a turning track and with the benefit of another session under the lights to come on day five, the hosts look primed to take a 2-0 series lead.

Root wicket leaves England on the brink

England have looked destined for defeat in the game since collapsing on day three but had Root survived the last over there would have been slim hopes that a draw could be salvaged.

He has singlehandedly fought to keep England's floundering batting line-up afloat this year, scoring 1,630 runs in 2021 - a record for an England batter and more than 1,000 any of his team-mates have accumulated.

But, late in the Adelaide night and with five balls of Starc's over left to survive, he pushed onto the front foot outside off stump and offered a thin edge through to Alex Carey.

In the previous over he needed several minutes' of treatment having been hit in the groin by Starc, the same place he had taken a blow without protection before play, which required him to go to hospital for a scan.

England fans will now have little faith a middle and lower order that has spent the year disintegrating repeatedly can save the game.

No batter remaining in the line-up has scored 40 or lasted more than 100 balls in the series but they now must save the Test.

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon is wicketless in the innings but will be a major threat on the final day, having beaten the bat again and again in the final session.

Another top-order failure

Hameed's duck was the 13th by an England opener this calendar year, the most by any team in Test history.

In fairness he got a good ball from Richardson that kicked from a length to take his glove, but it was another sorry start by England to what was a monumental task.

His partner Rory Burns has made six of those ducks, including one from the first ball of the first Test.

Burns' innings on day four was more than double his previous highest score in the series so far (13) but when he poked at a ball which angled in and moved slightly away, it was snaffled at second slip by Steve Smith.

Malan, a rare highlight for England in this tour with scores of 82 and 80, had already been dropped at slip by Smith off Lyon when he was pinned in front by debutant Neser from round the wicket.

Starc and all-rounder Cameron Green impressed again while Richardson was much improved on the first innings.

Bizarre first session on strange day

Much of the day was a strange waiting game as Australia waited to declare until light had begun to fade in the day-night Test.

It began in hectic fashion when, after Root's absence became known and James Anderson bowled nightwatchman Michael Neser for three, Jos Buttler brilliantly caught Australia opener Marcus Harris for 23 diving one-handed to his left.

England's wicketkeeper then dropped a far easier chance on the next ball, which would have seen Steve Smith depart for a first-ball duck.

Smith was fortunate to survive an lbw review by the slimmest margin the very next ball but he then gloved Ollie Robinson down the leg-side for six soon after - Buttler this time taking another fine catch with his left hand.

England, bowling a fuller length and producing one of their best spells of the match, conceded only 14 runs in the first hour. That said, despite being 59-4, Australia were still well in command 296 runs ahead.

From there things took an even more strange turn when Ollie Robinson bowled three overs of off-spin with Root still off the field.

When Root returned after 90 minutes, runs started to flow and Labuschagne and Head pushed Australia towards their declaration - both making 51.

Sparing their fast bowlers more work, England threw the ball to Malan, who looped six overs of part-time leg spin.

He ended with his first two Test wickets, both catches off slogs, and Root claimed another two on a pitch that England must surely be regretting leaving out a front-line spinner.

  • Comment posted by talkagoodgame, today at 11:52

    Overperformed this Test. Made it to fifth day.

    • Reply posted by George Whitebread, today at 12:05

      George Whitebread replied:
      Only because the Aussies batted again for gate receipts

  • Comment posted by Bobby Smith, today at 11:47

    I really miss Bob Willis on tours like this. I can hear him in my head when watching this latest debacle. 'What are they doing? Bring them home for Christmas as they are giving too many presents to Australians. Guilty, guilty, guilty.'

    • Reply posted by HUW JONES, today at 11:51

      HUW JONES replied:
      "Well Charles they should all be sent home economy class, in fact you can strap some of them to the wings".

  • Comment posted by Fedup, today at 12:07

    If the ECB paid as much attention to the Tests as they did towards the Hundred perhaps we can get some batsmen that can occupy the crease a little longer!

    • Reply posted by Glencoyne, today at 12:31

      Glencoyne replied:
      The ECB is a profit making business organisation that has no care whatsoever either for cricket or for the pride of a nation.

  • Comment posted by baggietrousers, today at 12:03

    Two years of preparation and we come up with;
    No opening batsmen,
    Very limited middle order,
    No captain,
    No wicketkeeper,
    Two geriatric bowlers,
    Average (at best) spinners,
    No tactics, and a head coach who would struggle to lead an under 14's school team.
    Well done ECB!!! another body not fit for purpose, one of you is not the prime minister by any chance!

    • Reply posted by U18013180, today at 12:05

      U18013180 replied:
      Silverwood won the CC with Essex before becoming head coach.

      Another know-nothing.

  • Comment posted by lord obez, today at 11:48

    England going to play cricket down under just seems like a glorified holiday for a bunch of guys with the right connections. They have competed in only 1 series in 30 years down under. I feel sorry for the fans that are deluded enough to waste there sleep following it.

    • Reply posted by wq0pco, today at 12:10

      wq0pco replied:
      Totally agree; however I have learnt my lesson. don't even watch it.

  • Comment posted by mp, today at 11:52

    Australia are just a lot better than England, it's as simple as that

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 12:01

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Ain't they most of the time?

  • Comment posted by The Monk, today at 11:52

    As an Aussie, I was hoping England might make a stand and put some runs on the board to make it a contest. I don't imagine anyone wants this every game and I also know England have it in them to do so. Let's hope for some change in the next tests.
    England could also do with some support here, isn't that the definition of the word ' supporter', through thick and thin?

    • Reply posted by talkagoodgame, today at 11:58

      talkagoodgame replied:
      We've hit rock bottom. Even the Aussies are being reasonable now.

  • Comment posted by Justmyview, today at 11:51

    Scene: Cricket shop

    Storekeeper: Good morning sir, can I help you?

    Customer: I’d like 2 openers, 2 middle-order batsmen, a captain, wicketkeeper and two fast bowlers please.

    SC: I have a Hameed, Burns and…

    C: Stop there! I have all of them and there not working.

    SC: Sorry. The ECB has upset the supply line of talent. I have a Jennings in the cupboard.

    C: Goodbye.

    To be continued.

    • Reply posted by peter, today at 11:55

      peter replied:
      Funniest comment on here by a country mile.

  • Comment posted by crossword, today at 12:10

    The arrogance of the management pre the Tour was bizarre. It was obvious the batting line up was poor, the openers were 3rd rate & the bowling had a poor mix. There’s a lack of mental toughness as well as ability throughout the team. Root is never a captain either. Great player but poor leader.

    • Reply posted by theprowerwins, today at 12:55

      theprowerwins replied:
      Who would you have opening?

  • Comment posted by The voice of cheese, today at 11:53

    Not an innings defeat, but even worse as Oz have cleverly turned the screws and worn out our feeble bowling attack. The rest of the series will be like stealing candy from a baby. We must be the most pathetic test team in the world at the moment....

    • Reply posted by jus4jks, today at 12:10

      jus4jks replied:
      A baby would put up more a fight than this lot!

  • Comment posted by Brass Eye, today at 11:52

    Forget Daz, Persil and all the rest. Get all new England for your whitewashes, whitewashier than white, guaranteed.

    Here comes a 5-0 whitewashing.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:55

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Watching England in the Ashes is like Vanish Gold

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 11:51

    It's professionals vs amateurs out there.

    • Reply posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 12:03

      Gunner-Idiot replied:
      Bit harsh on all the amateur wicket keepers out there

  • Comment posted by Steve Cider, today at 11:48

    We just look so second best in every facet of the game. Against a back up attack in the main as well. There is not one positive.

    • Reply posted by Tungsten Anchor, today at 12:12

      Tungsten Anchor replied:
      The lions boys are out there - swap the teams - can't do any worse.

  • Comment posted by League13, today at 12:02

    We can’t have another speech about learning lessons. Reform will begin when people come out and say they’re angry and embarrassed by the state of England’s Test team. We threw away matches in the name of preparing for this - for what? Come out and promise a revolution in the way we go about Test cricket. Starting with a commitment to try to win every game with the best team. No ‘rest’ rubbish!

  • Comment posted by Villanelle, today at 11:48

    Shocking how unprofessional we've become. Dropped catches, missed run-outs, no-balls and now we seem to lose a wicket before every close-of-play / new ball.

    • Reply posted by jenson button mbe, today at 11:57

      jenson button mbe replied:
      Yeah can't believe we lose a wicket to the new ball. Shocking.

  • Comment posted by Roger Foden, today at 12:17

    1st hour of play England played really well and took wickets. As soon as Root comes back on the field the wheels fall off again. Worst captain England have ever had. No man management skills , tactically clueless.

    • Reply posted by AB, today at 12:22

      AB replied:
      Anderson and Broad gave you guys the last of their talent......

  • Comment posted by KentAussie, today at 11:45

    This tour is the gift that keeps on giving!

    • Reply posted by Andy MacDonald, today at 11:51

      Andy MacDonald replied:
      What a novel expression, did you think of it yourself?
      Silly me, of course not, you're an Aussie.

  • Comment posted by Mephisto , today at 12:32

    I'm almost hoping England lose 5-0 then there might , just might be some changed. If by some miracle they win one and draw one it will seem like progress to the blind , clueless buffoons running the game and they will come out with the usual guff about progress and how next time it will be different.....

  • Comment posted by Airbag, today at 11:57

    Time for a clear out of some of these big time Charlies! …

  • Comment posted by bigmuddballs, today at 11:54

    Of all the amateur decisions Root has made on this tour. Wrong team, wrong to bat first etc. the absolute ludicrously bad decision is not to wear protection when at batting practice.
    Cost him his wicket after he took another in the game and he was in more pain.

