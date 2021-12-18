Last updated on .From the section Cricket

The BBC Test Match Special commentary team will not be at the Adelaide Oval on day four of the second Ashes Test after a member of the broadcast crew tested positive for Covid-19.

The result means the BBC team and Australian broadcaster ABC are not able to enter the stadium.

Ball-by-ball commentary on the BBC will be provided by ABC from a studio.

"SA [South Australia] Health have begun to trace and notify close contacts," said an Adelaide Oval statement.

"In accordance with our pre-planning we are undertaking a deep clean of the relevant areas and are facilitating alternative facilities for relevant officials as required."

The Covid-19 case was revealed during scheduled testing and the statement also revealed a second member of the media has subsequently tested positive but they did not attend the ground on Sunday and nor did their close contacts.

Australia captain Pat Cummins was ruled out on the eve of the Test after being deemed a close contact of someone who tested positive for Covid-19 at a restaurant.

The hosts began day four on 45-1 in their second innings, already leading by 282.