Joe Root is England's second highest run-scorer so far in the Ashes series

England captain Joe Root did not take to the field on day four of the second Test in Adelaide because of an injury.

Root, 30, was hit while not wearing a box when having throw downs in the warm-up before play started.

He has left the Adelaide Oval for a scan after being assessed.

It is the latest blow for England on a difficult tour, with Australia resuming 45-1 on day four, already 282 runs ahead after dominating the first three days.

Root he followed his 89 in the first Test with 62 on day three in Adelaide. Root and Dawid Malan are the only England batters to score more than 40 in an innings on tour.

Root has scored 1,606 runs in 2021 - a record for an England batter in a calendar year - with the next highest scorer for England in that period opener Rory Burns with 496.