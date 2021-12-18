The Ashes: England collapse again as Australia take total control of second Test

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments551

Second Ashes Test, Adelaide (day three of five)
Australia 473-9-dec & 45-1 Harris 21*
England 236 Malan 80, Root 62; Starc 4-37, Lyon 3-58
Australia lead by 282
Scorecard

England's Ashes hopes are in a sorry mess after another dismal batting collapse on day three of the second Test against Australia in Adelaide.

Responding to their hosts' 473-9 declared, England fell from 150-2 to 236 all out as a dispiriting tour slumped further.

Joe Root and Dawid Malan batted throughout the first session but Root's dismissal, caught at slip off Cameron Green for 62, sparked the loss of four wickets for 19 runs in 36 balls.

Malan was also caught at slip for 80 before Ollie Pope and Jos Buttler followed for five and nought respectively in a familiar procession.

Ben Stokes hung around for 98 balls for 34 runs and Chris Woakes made a spritely 24, the only hint of resistance as Mitchell Starc took 4-37 and Nathan Lyon 3-58.

Australia, 1-0 up in the series after the first Test, could have enforced the follow-on in the final session but instead opted to bat again.

David Warner was run out for 13 as the hosts reached 45-1, already leading by 282 and in complete control of the Test.

England staring down the barrel

The only instance of a team coming from 2-0 down to win the Ashes was Australia in 1936-37. England look likely to be facing the same challenge after another miserable day.

They collapsed in the first innings of the first Test on a lively, green pitch but on this occasion did so in perfect batting conditions - the skies blue and surface docile.

Root and Malan, who also shared a stand of 162 in Brisbane, added 123 without fuss in the first session, scoring more comfortably than the Australians in the previous days, making what followed inexcusable.

First the impressive all-rounder Green brought the run-scoring to a halt before he dismissed Root for the second consecutive innings, the England captain poking at a ball he could have left.

An England middle-order sapped of confidence tamely and steadily slipped to their demise with the final eight wickets falling for 86 runs.

England's total was almost exactly half of Australia's - a further suggestion of the gulf between the sides in a series in which English hope has evaporated after only seven days.

Australia could have asked England to face another 70 minutes in perfect, floodlit bowling conditions but, with more than two days remaining, instead opted to pile on more pain with the bat before attempting to bowl the tourists out for a second time.

Yet another collapse

England fans have become used to batting subsidence in recent years - Root's side have been bowled out for 112 and 81 in India, 122 against New Zealand and 120 against India at home in 2021 alone.

Given the conditions and the fact Australia are without Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, this was up there with the worst.

Root fell in the second of six maidens after lunch and, as the tension grew, Malan followed soon after when he tried to cut Starc but flashed an edge to Steve Smith at slip.

Pope was once again tormented by spin, as he was in India last winter. He looked erratic in his 19 balls and had to overturn a catch at short leg off Lyon on review two balls before he succumbed to the same duo when rushing down the pitch.

Buttler's bleak Test - he dropped two catches on day one - continued as he wafted a drive with minimal foot movement to Starc and edged to slip for a 15-ball duck.

Stokes at least showed some fight and summoned memories of his Headingley heroics when he started swinging with the tail. In the end he played onto his stumps trying to smash Green through the off side.

Green and Starc stand tall

Australia had actually been below their best in the first session, run-scoring opportunities provided more regularly than they had been in the previous Test.

With Cummins and Hazlewood absent, it was the 22-year-old Green who turned the momentum, bowling with pace and notable bounce from his towering 6ft 5in frame.

He was supported by Lyon, who was helped by a change of ends and a hint of turn which will become more relevant when England bat again.

With the door now ajar, the previously wayward Starc, the senior seamer alongside Michael Neser and Jhye Richardson, found his range to continue his impressive record with the pink ball. The final wicket of Stuart Broad, caught slashing to cover, is his 50th wicket in nine day-night Tests.

Australia's catching was again a class above England's, Smith's sharp grab to see off Malan the highlight. Starc did put down Ollie Robinson at gully, Australia's first drop of the series, but given Robinson still made a duck it was inconsequential.

The only Australian blemish was a mix-up with between Marcus Harris and Warner which left the latter stranded late on.

Australia will hope Harris - whose series scores to date read three, nine not out and three - can find form on day four against a demoralised England attack.

'The most disappointing day for the series' - reaction

BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew: "That is the most disappointing day of the series, by a comfortable margin. To collapse as they did, after the way the first session went, made the next two so disappointing."

England batter Dawid Malan: "If we knew why the collapses happened, we would stop them. Hopefully we can put in some performances as a team."

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon to ABC: "It was an outstanding day. England played me pretty well in the first session, but we went back to basics.

"We were leaking both ends, but as soon as we controlled one end, you create opportunities."

Australia bowler Mitchell Starc: "We didn't bowl how we wanted to in that first session, let it slip on the scoreboard and searched for wickets. The way we came out in that second session, Nath [Lyon] and I took it on ourselves a bit being the two experienced ones in the attack."

Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

556 comments

  • Comment posted by ikleNige, today at 11:39

    As an England fan I can cope with losing, over the years it’s happened a lot. What I cannot come to terms with is how we manage to lose in the same manner over and over again.
    The entire coaching and management team needs an overhaul from top to bottom. Yes we are lacking test quality players but this is pathetic and embarrassing.

    • Reply posted by The Mad Professor, today at 11:43

      The Mad Professor replied:
      Can't bat, can't bowl, can't field and can't even pick the right team.

  • Comment posted by BILR, today at 11:47

    Picked the wrong side. Check
    Collapsed on a flat batting wicket. Check
    Relying on same 85mph bowlers who failed 4 years ago. Check
    Not playing a spinner on a spinning wicket. Check
    Still thinking Pope is a prospect when he can't play spin. Check
    Not playing a test quality keeper. Check
    Picking Woakes because you are worried the tail is too long. Check
    Silverwood has taken us backwards. Check

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:49

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Words to describe the current England team. Awful, terrible, appalling, dreadful atrocioius, lousy, inferior, abysmal, woeful pathetic and useless

  • Comment posted by Barry Angove, today at 11:41

    Just give them the bloody Urn and come home for Xmas ☹️

    • Reply posted by Raedwulf, today at 11:43

      Raedwulf replied:
      We can't give it 'em. They already have it! ;-)

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 11:43

    The ECB have a lot of explaining to do. Giving up on test cricket is one thing but don't try and claim 2 years planning and preparation has gone into this Ashes series. It's a hot mess.

    • Reply posted by 50bents, today at 12:00

      50bents replied:
      Project Ashes podcast still available.

  • Comment posted by Sax and RocknRoll, today at 11:43

    Series over. Third day of the 2nd test. Absolutely woeful.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:54

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      That was bad. That was really bad. Oh my lord. Have we suddenly transported back to the nineties where we were even worse. This England team are terrible. They have no plan and no idea what they are doing

  • Comment posted by electric, today at 11:44

    The decline and demise of a once powerful nation is being revealed before our eyes. The England cricket team is a prefect metaphor , disunited , broken and directionless.

    • Reply posted by Steve macauley, today at 11:48

      Steve macauley replied:
      They follow the candy one day world yes I repeat world champions

  • Comment posted by Boycie55, today at 11:48

    Perhaps we could get the Formula One race director to help out. Instead of 550 to win, it becomes 130 to win in one session.

    • Reply posted by Rule-Britannia, today at 12:02

      Rule-Britannia replied:
      That’d be too many. Make it 50 to give us a chance.

  • Comment posted by Justmyview, today at 11:42

    Anger. Is it too strong a word.
    I don’t blame the players. I blame the ECB. Prioritise the white ball game to the detriment of red ball cricket. Why? Australia, India and NZ do well at all 3, and all we have to show for it is a welcome but lucky 50-over trophy, a 20-over semi-final and a poor test side. Graves was in charge during Yorkshire’s problems and he helped mastermind this disaster. Anger

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 11:44

      twinprime replied:
      This idea that prioritising the white ball game is a poor excuse.

      Other countries do well in both so that cannot be the real issue.

  • Comment posted by abracadabra, today at 11:36

    When the Aussies bat the wicket is batting friendly. When we bat they turn it into bowling friendly.

    Now they have turned it back into a batting one for their turn again.

    Australia must stop this cheating.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:42

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Guess what guys. The pitch is spinning a lot and Jack Leach is not playing. Another comical selection blunder by Silverwood and Root

  • Comment posted by Happy one, today at 11:45

    Just awaiting the quotes from Root, saying that we’ll learn from this and make an improvement in the future.

    • Reply posted by flipper5, today at 12:32

      flipper5 replied:
      And that this is ‘no time to panic’!

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:46

    England are facing two bowlers who are not very experienced and on a pitch perfect to bat on. Australia only have Starc who is a good bowler but can be expensive and Lyon who is more effective in the second innings when the pitch spins a lot more. So why is this batting line up struggling to score runs. What im seeing is a complete inept performance from a team who have no idea what they are doing

    • Reply posted by salar15, today at 12:16

      salar15 replied:
      They are struggling because other than Root and Stokes (just) none of them average over 35 in Test cricket. In other words, they aren’t very good.

  • Comment posted by Eels, today at 11:39

    Too many England batters are mentally weak and technically inadequate. Not the best combo.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:52

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Oh for gods sake. Australia only have Starc and Lyon. The rest of the bowlers are pretty much average. And this England team, this so called England team cant even save the follow on. What we are witnessing is something shambolic. I just cant get my head around it

  • Comment posted by lardball, today at 11:41

    Eskimos have 50 words for snow, English cricket needs to look into proposing a similar number for ‘collapse’ just to make the commentary more interesting to read

    • Reply posted by Brass Eye, today at 12:16

      Brass Eye replied:
      There's a fair few here, take your pick...

      https://www.thesaurus.com/browse/collapsed

      busted
      cracked
      crippled
      crumbled
      crushed
      damaged
      defective
      demolished
      fractured
      fragmented
      injured
      mangled
      mutilated
      ruptured
      severed
      shattered
      smashed
      burst
      disintegrated
      dismembered
      hurt
      pulverized
      rent
      riven
      separated
      shivered
      shredded
      slivered
      split
      fragmentary
      in pieces

  • Comment posted by Brass Eye, today at 11:40

    Forget Daz, Persil and all the rest. Get all new England for your whitewashes, whitewashier than white, guaranteed.

    • Reply posted by Its only a game, today at 12:07

      Its only a game replied:
      Where is Alec Guinness when we need him

  • Comment posted by marlowwolves, today at 11:38

    Can we just bring them home now? Even the Aussies feel sorry for us and are getting themselves out to try and make a game of it. End of Buttler surely ? And why do our batsman seem to regress under England?

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:51

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      I have never seen such an inept, abject senseless, incompetent, insipid, tedious miserable, humiliating, disgraceful embarrassing, farcical display from an England team like what we saw today

  • Comment posted by Magpie2020, today at 11:46

    Start asking questions about inclusivity. Not just the issues recently highlighted but the lack of competition in sport at state schools and the lack of facilities for most kids. Cricket is becoming a minority sport in England. Big questions need to be asked and then action taken for the good of the game not the elite few.

    • Reply posted by Comrad Pravda, today at 12:22

      Comrad Pravda replied:
      I suppose if you think on it, England are a great success from a modern Educational point of view. No winners & pick anyone regardless of ability!

  • Comment posted by Justmyview, today at 11:44

    If the Buttler experiment was conducted under proper controlled conditions, the repeated failures would have meant the experiment would have stopped a long time ago. I don’t care if the Wicketkeeper bats at 11, just as long as he can keep wicket.

    • Reply posted by Joba 1, today at 11:53

      Joba 1 replied:
      I agree. Wasn’t it Einstein who said that the definition of madness was repeatedly doing the same thing and expecting different results. You can’t pick a WK hoping he may score some runs, particularly when he fails to do even that. Foakes needs to play. Not sure how to improve the rest of the side though.

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 11:37

    Pathetic from England. Just call it 2-0 already. Far too many of them can’t play test cricket and bat. Feels like a whitewash already!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:57

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Right thats it guys. Im going to sell my house and put all of my life savings on Australia winning the Ashes series five nil. I cant wait until i collect my winnings in January

  • Comment posted by cricket fan, today at 11:38

    Jeez Buttler having an incredible shocker. BBC comments are going to be brutal

    • Reply posted by superowl, today at 12:00

      superowl replied:
      It's Roots fault for standing next to him 'cos this is all Roots fault yeh

  • Comment posted by 131 not out, today at 11:44

    I'm not sure it's possible to write anything new about this tour.
    Perhaps Joe will take some positives, which as Ian Chappell said, 'Is a bag of manure'.

    • Reply posted by youcannotbeserious, today at 11:48

      youcannotbeserious replied:
      Perhaps England could grow some rhubarb in that manure for Boycott’s Mum to bat with.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC