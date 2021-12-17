Sol Budinger: Nottinghamshire batting prospect signs new contract

Sol Budinger
Sol Budinger was born in Essex but grew up in Australia before joining the Notts academy

Nottinghamshire batter Sol Budinger has signed a new one-year contract.

The 22-year-old left-hander has yet to play first-class cricket but made 13 appearances in the T20 Blast and One-Day Cup in 2021.

He made his highest score of 71 off 63 balls in a One-Day Cup game against Yorkshire at York in August.

"We all see great potential in him as a player and we'll be working hard to help unlock some more of that in 2022," said head coach Peter Moores.

"Whether it's opening the batting in white-ball cricket, or batting anywhere in the top six against the red ball, Sol is an exciting prospect."

