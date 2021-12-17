Last updated on .From the section Cricket

James Fuller played in two County Championship matches last season

Hampshire all-rounder James Fuller has extended his contract until the end of the 2023 season.

The 31-year-old South Africa-born New Zealander joined from Middlesex for the 2019 season and also had a four-year spell at Gloucestershire from 2011.

He mainly played white-ball cricket last season, scoring more than 300 runs combined in T20 and one-day cricket.

"We've got a great squad and I'm really happy to have extended my contract at the club," Fuller said.