Rashid Khan is currently playing for the Adelaide Strikers in Australia's Big Bash

Rashid Khan will return to Sussex for the 2022 T20 Blast campaign.

The Afghanistan leg-spinner has been confirmed as the Sharks' third overseas player for next season alongside Travis Head and Mohammad Rizwan.

The 23-year-old is the fourth highest wicket-taker in T20 history with 403 in 292 matches.

He has taken 26 wickets in 23 games for Sussex since his debut in 2018 and also has a strike rate as a batter of 143.97 runs per 100 balls.

"He's the best in the business and we are truly lucky to have him," said Sussex Twenty20 coach James Kirtley.

"It is great to know we have developed a long-standing relationship with the best T20 spinner in the world and not to forget his dynamic batting which we witnessed against Yorkshire in last year's quarter-final.

"It will be amazing to have his services for the majority of the T20 Blast along with our two other overseas players. This puts us in an enviable position of being able to react to the ever-changing landscape of international cricket."

Khan is currently playing in Australia's Big Bash and has so far taken three wickets in three matches for the Adelaide Strikers.

"I have always enjoyed my time at Sussex and am more determined than ever to try and help bring the T20 Blast title back to Hove," he said.

"The squad will look a little different this season with some key players having moved on but the youngsters coming though impressed me greatly in recent seasons and combined with some new faces I think it is a really exciting time to be a Sharks fan."