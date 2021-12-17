Ashes: England dominated by Australia on day two of second Test

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments147

Second Ashes Test, Adelaide (day two of five)
Australia 473-9-dec Labuschagne 103, Warner 95, Smith 93; Stokes 3-113
England 17-2 Root 5*; Neser 1-4, Starc 1-11
England trail by 456 runs
Scorecard

England face a huge battle to get back into the Ashes series after Australia dominated again on day two of the second Test in Adelaide.

After the hosts racked up 473-9 declared, England's openers failed once more as Joe Root's side closed on 17-2 in the day-night Test.

Rory Burns nicked Mitchell Starc to second slip for four in the third over and Haseeb Hameed chipped debutant Michael Neser's second ball in Test cricket to mid-on for six.

Only a lightning storm, which took the players off 45 minutes from the end, spared England further pain under the floodlights.

Earlier, Marnus Labuschagne turned his 95 not out overnight into his first Ashes hundred before being caught behind off an Ollie Robinson no-ball on 102, only to fall lbw to the same bowler for 103.

That was one of three England wickets in the first session but Steve Smith once again thwarted any chance of a fightback.

Australia's stand-in captain, who began on 18, put on 91 with Alex Carey in the late afternoon - the wicketkeeper making 51.

Smith was trapped lbw by a James Anderson delivery that kept low for 93, denying him a 12th ton against England, but some lower-order slogging - Starc added 39 not out and Neser 35 - allowed the hosts to declare with 90 minutes to play, although only 8.4 overs were possible.

England already trail 1-0 after a heavy defeat in the first Test in Brisbane and only once has a team come from 2-0 down to win the Ashes.

Another painful day for England

The series is six days old and little has gone right for England. This was another day when Australian runs flowed and, almost inevitably, England batters wilted when it was their turn to bat.

It began with a fightback of sorts - three wickets in the first session on a flat pitch was a decent effort - but, in another worrying hallmark of recent Ashes series, England failed to seize the crucial moment.

England had Australia 294-5 when Ben Stokes bowled Cameron Green for two, only for Smith and Carey steadily to take the game away from them after the day's first interval.

Ultimately Robinson dismissing centurion Labuschagne off a no-ball at the start did not matter but, after Stokes did the same at Brisbane when Warner was the batter, it only adds to the ragged impression England are giving on this tour.

After Jos Buttler's costly drops of Labuschagne on day one, there were also overthrows and missed half chances on day two - to the delight of the partisan home crowd.

By the end of Australia's innings England's weary bowlers were being flogged into the stands by number 10 Jhye Richardson as Australia's eighth and ninth-wicket partnerships added 83 runs combined in 60 balls.

Comments

Join the conversation

151 comments

  • Comment posted by unification, today at 11:09

    This series is done already, isn’t it? England are inferior in every way to Australia and this isn’t even the best Australia team we’ve seen in recent years.

    Hopefully the inevitable mauling that’s coming ousts the useless Silverwood from his job (he’s made the team worse from what Bayliss worked with) and shakes up the ECB to focus on the county game again. I won’t hold my breath though.

    • Reply posted by dman, today at 11:26

      dman replied:
      Indeed, Bayliss had a decent team but batting has been a weak point for a while, and continues to get worse.

  • Comment posted by Roj, today at 11:17

    There's three certainties in life. Death, taxes and England being at least two wickets down in the first ten overs.

  • Comment posted by Gate49, today at 11:09

    I can understand why Burns uses all that sun block on his face whilst England are fielding, he's out in the sun a long time. But what does he bother with it when he goes out to bat?

  • Comment posted by PeterH, today at 11:09

    Remember, we mustn't judge the pitch or the conditions until both teams have......... oh forget it. What's the point?

    • Reply posted by SleepPoster, today at 11:28

      SleepPoster replied:
      Tossed a coin and went to bed. Gkad I did )

  • Comment posted by superowl, today at 11:09

    Waiting for the Root baitors it's his fault we can't catch,bowl or bat.Why not accept the fact that we are second best by a long way, no captain could do much with this lot.

    • Reply posted by Mal, today at 11:11

      Mal replied:
      No, but his “captaincy” compounds it.

  • Comment posted by Mal, today at 11:15

    The ball that got Burns was a stomach high catch to the slips. England’s edges were falling short. It was suggested that this was down to the faster bowling. Why doesn’t Root get the slips to move up?

  • Comment posted by Mick Sterbs, today at 11:18

    No surprise the way county cricket has been viewed by the ECB for years now
    You look twice at a scorecard if a county manages to get max batting points

  • Comment posted by dfc, today at 11:18

    Cant sugar coat it. We are very poor. They are at best average but they are better than us by some way.
    Looking forward to the positives, Rooty just say it how it is. We're tripe, or a word that rhymes with it anyway.

    • Reply posted by Dougal, today at 11:21

      Dougal replied:
      If they are average God knows what we are.

  • Comment posted by Kellstar182, today at 11:14

    Dont worry, there will be positives to take away.

    • Reply posted by KO, today at 11:23

      KO replied:
      And lessons to be learned

  • Comment posted by Kent Bluenose, today at 11:11

    Poor fielding, poor tactics, poor batting (again) , poor selection and overall really poor captaincy. We allowed the Aussie batsmen to shine. Look what it means to Australia, England do not have the same desire. As a Pom living in NZ I am embarrassed!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:12

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      There are three things in life that you are fairly sure will happen. Joe Root will never become a decent captain. Jos Buttler will keep dropping easy catches. And Rory Burns will get out to Starc, Cummins or Hazlewood for under ten runs

  • Comment posted by He she or it but never they, today at 11:10

    Burns has to go, let Bairstow open, he can't do any worse and he's a much better fielder.

    • Reply posted by david, today at 11:25

      david replied:
      Bairstow open! He’s failed already

  • Comment posted by badwolf, today at 11:16

    Compared with the 1st test i think its going ok

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:21

    Hameed and Burns have got to be the worst opening partnership in test cricket history and there have been some really bad ones

    • Reply posted by Hawzeeboy, today at 11:27

      Hawzeeboy replied:
      Sibley & Burns?

  • Comment posted by Leo, today at 11:19

    The only thing we've learned so far from Eng's performance in the Ashes is that Eng have learned nothing - still.

  • Comment posted by Dr Foxtrot, today at 11:12

    Apart from the struggling Woakes, England's bowlers did as much as you could ask, no luck, dropped catches, but they toiled away. Unfortunately it's the batting that will let them down. Another test gone away, 2-0.

  • Comment posted by Dad, today at 11:10

    England have picked their team to face Australia in the third test....

    Its the indian reserve team that hammered the aussies at the gabba

  • Comment posted by TommyO, today at 11:17

    how do we keep on turning up to play Ashes cricket in Australia and look such an awful team?

    • Reply posted by John T, today at 11:21

      John T replied:
      Practice

  • Comment posted by James, today at 11:17

    Teams drop catches - not just individuals

    And England have lost this mentally already

    And that is shocking just a few days into a series

    The players don't believe in the coaches, the captain or their fellow team mates

    The Stokes era is potentially coming to an end and Eng have utterly wasted it

    • Reply posted by Gate 13, today at 11:24

      Gate 13 replied:
      Your Stokes comment is poor

  • Comment posted by Gate49, today at 11:12

    Never judge a pitch until both teams have batted on it. Then our 174 all out will prove what a belter of a track it is for batting.

  • Comment posted by RKP80, today at 11:09

    Abysmal performance with bat and ball.

    Australia have a plan and executed it superbly. England have no plan and several clowns in their leadership!

    Are we surprised?

    NOT REALLY

    • Reply posted by Simba, today at 11:13

      Simba replied:
      I think England do have a plan. Unfortunately it was devised nearly a year ago (if not more) and without any knowledge of the personnel or the conditions. We are too formulaic and too reliant on stats.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC