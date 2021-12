Second Ashes Test, Adelaide (day two of five) Australia 473-9-dec Labuschagne 103, Warner 95, Smith 93; Stokes 3-113 England 17-2 Root 5*; Neser 1-4, Starc 1-11 England trail by 456 runs Scorecard

England face a huge battle to get back into the Ashes series after Australia dominated again on day two of the second Test in Adelaide.

After the hosts racked up 473-9 declared, England's openers failed once more as Joe Root's side closed on 17-2 in the day-night Test.

Rory Burns nicked Mitchell Starc to second slip for four in the third over and Haseeb Hameed chipped debutant Michael Neser's second ball in Test cricket to mid-on for six.

Only a lightning storm, which took the players off 45 minutes from the end, spared England further pain under the floodlights.

Earlier, Marnus Labuschagne turned his 95 not out overnight into his first Ashes hundred before being caught behind off an Ollie Robinson no-ball on 102, only to fall lbw to the same bowler for 103.

That was one of three England wickets in the first session but Steve Smith once again thwarted any chance of a fightback.

Australia's stand-in captain, who began on 18, put on 91 with Alex Carey in the late afternoon - the wicketkeeper making 51.

Smith was trapped lbw by a James Anderson delivery that kept low for 93, denying him a 12th ton against England, but some lower-order slogging - Starc added 39 not out and Neser 35 - allowed the hosts to declare with 90 minutes to play, although only 8.4 overs were possible.

England already trail 1-0 after a heavy defeat in the first Test in Brisbane and only once has a team come from 2-0 down to win the Ashes.

Another painful day for England

The series is six days old and little has gone right for England. This was another day when Australian runs flowed and, almost inevitably, England batters wilted when it was their turn to bat.

It began with a fightback of sorts - three wickets in the first session on a flat pitch was a decent effort - but, in another worrying hallmark of recent Ashes series, England failed to seize the crucial moment.

England had Australia 294-5 when Ben Stokes bowled Cameron Green for two, only for Smith and Carey steadily to take the game away from them after the day's first interval.

Ultimately Robinson dismissing centurion Labuschagne off a no-ball at the start did not matter but, after Stokes did the same at Brisbane when Warner was the batter, it only adds to the ragged impression England are giving on this tour.

After Jos Buttler's costly drops of Labuschagne on day one, there were also overthrows and missed half chances on day two - to the delight of the partisan home crowd.

By the end of Australia's innings England's weary bowlers were being flogged into the stands by number 10 Jhye Richardson as Australia's eighth and ninth-wicket partnerships added 83 runs combined in 60 balls.