Pakistan v West Indies: Covid-19 outbreak forces postponement of one-day series
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
West Indies' one-day international series in Pakistan has been postponed because of nine positive Covid cases within the tourists' camp.
Batter Shai Hope, left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein and all-rounder Justin Greaves have been confirmed as positive cases, along with assistant coach Roddy Estwick and team physician Dr Akshai Mansingh.
Four more positive tests on Thursday forced the postponement of the one-day leg of the tour, which will now be rescheduled for early June 2022.
The two teams completed a Twenty20 series in Karachi on Thursday, but because World Cup qualification points were on offer in the one-day series, West Indies asked to reschedule.
- Headliners with Freddie Flintoff: The presenter and ex-cricketer reveals who helped him feel comfortable on camera
- The Beatles' final act: How has Get Back's unseen footage changed our view of the band?