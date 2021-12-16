Qais Ahmad: Afghanistan leg-spinner returns to Kent in 2022
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
Kent have re-signed Afghanistan leg-spinner Qais Ahmad for the defence of their T20 Blast title next season.
Ahmad, 21, made 12 appearances for Kent during the team's winning campaign this year, taking 10 wickets.
He also played for Welsh Fire in The Hundred and is currently playing for Melbourne Stars in the BBL.
"It's a great dressing room at Kent and I'm looking forward to linking up with the rest of the squad again as we look to defend our title," Ahmad said.