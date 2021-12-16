Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Qais Ahmad played for Kent throughout the 2021 T20 Blast, which they won

Kent have re-signed Afghanistan leg-spinner Qais Ahmad for the defence of their T20 Blast title next season.

Ahmad, 21, made 12 appearances for Kent during the team's winning campaign this year, taking 10 wickets.

He also played for Welsh Fire in The Hundred and is currently playing for Melbourne Stars in the BBL.

"It's a great dressing room at Kent and I'm looking forward to linking up with the rest of the squad again as we look to defend our title," Ahmad said.