Ashes: David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne grind down England on day one in Adelaide

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments499

Second Ashes Test, Adelaide (day one of five)
Australia 221-2 Labuschagne 95*, Warner 95
England Yet to bat
Scorecard

England suffered another dispiriting day in the Ashes as David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne ground down the bowling on day one of the second Test in Adelaide.

Labuschagne capitalised on two dropped catches to end 95 not out as the hosts closed on 221-2.

Warner made 95, sharing a stand of 172 in 58 overs with Labuschagne after Stuart Broad removed Marcus Harris in the eighth over.

Warner hit a short, wide ball from Ben Stokes to extra cover in the final session - his second dismissal in the 90s of the series - but England were again hurt by their own efforts in the field.

Wicketkeeper Jos Buttler, who had spectacularly caught Harris down the leg side, put Labuschagne down twice, on 21 and again on 95 late in the day - the second a simple, regulation chance under the floodlights.

There were also questionable tactics from England, who recalled both Broad and James Anderson from the first Test loss but struggled for potency.

The day began in dramatic circumstances when, hours before the start of play, Australia's captain Pat Cummins was ruled out of the Test after being deemed a close contact of someone who tested positive for Covid-19.

However, it ended with Australia, captained by Steve Smith for the first time since the ball-tampering scandal, in a commanding position.

Another difficult start for England

England will have hoped Cummins' unfortunate late absence would have a similar effect to Australia legend Glenn McGrath stepping on a stray ball in the warm-up to the 2005 Edgbaston Test, a pivotal moment as England famously fought back to win the match and series.

Add in the fact Australia are also without injured bowler Josh Hazlewood in this match, England began with genuine optimism of putting their Brisbane defeat behind them.

Instead, they are well behind in the game after a chastening first day, as they were at the Gabba.

England opted for a five-man seam attack, leaving out spinner Jack Leach, but after losing the toss on a flat pitch they bowled defensively and failed to find real movement with the pink ball.

To make matters worse, when the chances did come Buttler spilled them.

His first drop was tricky, leaping after a gloved pull down the leg side, but his second was as easy as they come. Off Anderson's bowling, Labuschagne offered a regulation snick from a back-foot drive only for Buttler to spill the ball at a comfortable height moving to his right.

A wicket would have opened an end in bowler-friendly conditions late in the day but instead the home crowd tortured Buttler until the close - cheering each delivery he successfully gathered.

England tactics come into question

Also absent from the bowling attack was the rested Mark Wood, England's one bowler capable of genuine pace.

His omission, albeit to protect a bowler known for injuries, looked dubious when Stokes was employing a short-pitched bowling theory before lunch on day one of a Test.

Those tactics should have seen off Labuschagne and ultimately proved to be Warner's downfall but even continued to Smith after Warner fell. At this stage the floodlights were on, the point when the pink bowl is known to swing in under the night's sky, but England bowled to Australia's premier batter without a slip fielder in sight.

The issue was compounded further by the absence of a spinner, meaning captain Joe Root had to bowl his part-time off-spin under the lights to speed up the over-rate and get England to the new ball before the close.

When it did come, faced with Anderson, Broad and Ollie Robinson, an already slow scoring rate dropped to a crawl and Smith ended alongside Labuschagne unbeaten on 18 from 71 balls.

England's attack, all right-arm medium fast, looked worryingly similar to recent tours - one-dimensional - and with 37 degree temperatures forecast for day two more pain could follow.

Warner and Labuschagne dig in

Warner and Labuschagne also combined for a stand of 156 in the first innings of the first Test, making 94 and 74 respectively.

On that occasion they were positive, particularly to Leach, but here they were patient during a largely attritional day.

Warner scored five from his first 46 balls and even when taking 90 from the next 121 he was relatively restrained for his aggressive standards.

After becoming the first Australian to be out for consecutive scores in the 90s in the Ashes since 1901-02, he had to drag himself from the field, covering his face as he went.

Labuschagne was unsettled more often. Stokes' bouncers causing him problems while he also played and missed to Chris Woakes.

He, however, stands on the verge of a maiden Ashes century and currently averages 65.25 in six Ashes Tests. His form is another major concern for England, with the odds stacking against them.

'Disbelief' at Buttler drop - reaction

England assistant coach Graham Thorpe on Test Match Special: "We stuck at it well, kept the economy rate down but we'd have liked more wickets.

"Warner and Labuschagne played very well and made it very hard for us - every time we went up to the bat, we got punched down the ground."

Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne: "That was massive for the team just getting through that period, me and Steve. It sets us up really well to get a big first innings score tomorrow.

"The last bit of play there I just wavered a bit where I played that shot and got dropped. I was a bit in disbelief, but it's my job to make sure I capitalise on that now."

Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

500 comments

  • Comment posted by Simba, today at 11:50

    So on a seaming green top in humid conditions we omit two of the greatest seam/swing bowlers to hold them back for 1 hour of “under the lights” conditions.
    And then we leave out Wood and a spinner on a dry, slow surface.
    Who makes these decisions? And why are they still in position to keep making them.

    • Reply posted by Chaz, today at 11:55

      Chaz replied:
      its called rotation, he can't play 2 tests in a row. sad i know but the man is fragile

  • Comment posted by James, today at 11:54

    England management don't get it at all

    There are more players to pick from

    Buttler will never become a test quality wicket keeper now

    Just like Root will never suddenly become a captain

    I could have told you both these things 4 years ago

    • Reply posted by LilNige, today at 12:04

      LilNige replied:
      Sadly james you probably did and they are STILL both doing the same jobs

  • Comment posted by Riverwalk, today at 11:50

    Our 20 year futile search for the English Adam Gilchrist fails yet again. If you select a bloke who can bat a bit instead of the best wicket keeper who can also bat a bit in test match cricket then you reap what you sew. Self destruction by the deluded coach / management.

    • Reply posted by Raedwulf, today at 11:54

      Raedwulf replied:
      Surely you rip what you sew, and reap what you sow? ;-) But yes, I agree. Many folk here have been saying the same thing for several years. Give Foakes a decent run in the side. If it turns out he isn't a good enough bat for this level (& so far he's been at least adequate) then, fine, try someone else, but give him a proper chance first...

  • Comment posted by PimPim, today at 11:50

    So it would appear to be another 3 or 4 days of England learning invaluable lessons.
    We're talking indepth stuff like catches win matches, bowling all your overs in optimum conditions, and the fact that youre statistically more likely to take a wicket with a delivery bowled at the stumps.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:27

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Sack Joe Root as captain now if we want to have any chance of winning the Ashes again

  • Comment posted by Vampire, today at 11:49

    Buttler Fingers living up to his nickname.

    • Reply posted by david, today at 12:02

      david replied:
      And the Harris catch?

  • Comment posted by Bunny, today at 11:47

    OMG Why oh why is Buttler still there and Fowkes is playing for the Lions????

    • Reply posted by Rizla, today at 12:03

      Rizla replied:
      He did take a great leg side catch

  • Comment posted by madcat100, today at 11:51

    Pathetic as usual.Anyone surprised?

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:52

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Nope

  • Comment posted by ashes sledger, today at 11:53

    The Buttler did it

    • Reply posted by David1970, today at 12:09

      David1970 replied:
      For Foakes Sake?

  • Comment posted by Cornish Granite, today at 12:03

    "Tactics today,Skip?"
    "Gonna bowl short and wide so they can't hit em, taking lbw and slips out of game. Stoksey will slam ball half way down track to soften and scuff it up and knacker himself for rest of series. Set funky pointless fields to confuse them. Tell Joss to drop number 3 so Travis can't cart my pies around later in day. Massive, take positives, learning. Oh heck,wheres Jack"

    • Reply posted by bland, today at 12:25

      bland replied:
      Brutal, but fair.

  • Comment posted by Bob Barber, today at 11:58

    Well I think we can all see where this game and this series is going. There may be some "positives to be taken" , however, if, at the end of it all, Root goes back to being just a batsman (and a top class one at that) Silverwood goes back to his true level as a Club cricket coach and Harrison just simply goes; ANYWHERE as long as it's nowhere near our great game that he is hell bent on destroying.

    • Reply posted by Forza Italia, today at 12:40

      Forza Italia replied:
      Great to see Warner getting another big score

  • Comment posted by Bubbles, today at 12:16

    Brisbane.

    Weather, a wicket with some moisture and plenty of grass. I.e - a surprisingly "English" conditions wicket.
    So?
    Drop SB and JA and play a quick and spinner.

    Adelaide

    A drop in wicket (aka a road). Some tennis ball bounce. Traditionally a track where spin could play a part.
    So?
    Drop the quick and spinner. Play 4 English condition bowlers.

    Root/Silverwood - cricketing geniuses?

    • Reply posted by Roj, today at 12:54

      Roj replied:
      This post for the win. Couldn't sum things up better.

  • Comment posted by Pablo, today at 12:00

    Rename this the alleged competition "The Crashes"

    Lashings would do a better job!

    I feel for the Aussies - They believe they're in a competition.

    Cricket Australia - Please sue the ECB for not providing a competitive team.

  • Comment posted by Stu, today at 11:57

    Inept captaincy from Root - his tactics were not just poor but they couldn't have been more wrong if he tried.

    Utterly clueless. There is now no way we can win this game - best to hope for is a draw but that will require our batsmen to fire..........

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:18

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Australia are playing two bowlers who are not very experienced at test level. It is a day night match so we are playing with the pink ball where they say the ball swings especially under the lights. So after witnessing todays debacle and poor captaincy yet again from Root. What happened guys

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 11:55

    When you're pinning your hopes on 2 medium pace journeyman taking 20 wickets you know you're stuffed.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:12

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Jos Buttler has just dropped the Ashes

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 11:47

    Good effort from the bowlers, with little luck finding the edge & totally let down but Buttler. Two drops, 3 in the series, and that last one... :o If he fails with the bat, unfortunately, they still won't bring in our best WK, but YJB. Questionable team selection again; I expect AUS to bat 5 sessions & then have a go at us, with maybe 400 on the board.

    • Reply posted by Pandemania, today at 12:07

      Pandemania replied:
      Incompetent management and captain some of the decisions defy logic and belief shocking

  • Comment posted by mick, today at 12:13

    Just come home

  • Comment posted by Trungle TV, today at 11:57

    Dreadful tactics from England, limiting the run rate by bowling consistantly short.
    It will take them most of tomorrow to get Aus out and will then find themselves batting under the lights. Game will be over on day four again.

    • Reply posted by Bill, today at 12:03

      Bill replied:
      I can only ever remember negative tactics from England. The tried and tested play to not lose that occasionally yields a win. 40+ years of watching it.

  • Comment posted by over, today at 12:00

    England cruisin' for another bruisin'

    We all know Jimmy toils when he's away from the green green grass of home. Here we go again.

    Why no spinner ?

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:01

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Joe Root is our spinner

  • Comment posted by AussieLad, today at 12:03

    I watched the entire day’s play today and it seems to me that England had a plan and it put our boys under pressure in the first session. But when it only reaped low scoring but not wickets, there was no plan B, no other tactic. Not sure if you got it on the TV in the UK but channel 7 here showed a graphic which illustrated that England had only bowled 5% of their 534 balls today on the stumps?!?

    • Reply posted by BatsmanThirdMan, today at 12:05

      BatsmanThirdMan replied:
      That speaks volumes

  • Comment posted by Colonel Sanders, today at 11:47

    catches win matches

    • Reply posted by Fernando Partridge, today at 12:20

      Fernando Partridge replied:
      Snitches get stitches

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC