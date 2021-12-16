Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Second Ashes Test, Adelaide (day one of five) Australia 221-2 Labuschagne 95*, Warner 95 England Yet to bat Scorecard

England suffered another dispiriting day in the Ashes as David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne ground down the bowling on day one of the second Test in Adelaide.

Labuschagne capitalised on two dropped catches to end 95 not out as the hosts closed on 221-2.

Warner made 95, sharing a stand of 172 in 58 overs with Labuschagne after Stuart Broad removed Marcus Harris in the eighth over.

Warner hit a short, wide ball from Ben Stokes to extra cover in the final session - his second dismissal in the 90s of the series - but England were again hurt by their own efforts in the field.

Wicketkeeper Jos Buttler, who had spectacularly caught Harris down the leg side, put Labuschagne down twice, on 21 and again on 95 late in the day - the second a simple, regulation chance under the floodlights.

There were also questionable tactics from England, who recalled both Broad and James Anderson from the first Test loss but struggled for potency.

The day began in dramatic circumstances when, hours before the start of play, Australia's captain Pat Cummins was ruled out of the Test after being deemed a close contact of someone who tested positive for Covid-19.

However, it ended with Australia, captained by Steve Smith for the first time since the ball-tampering scandal, in a commanding position.

Another difficult start for England

England will have hoped Cummins' unfortunate late absence would have a similar effect to Australia legend Glenn McGrath stepping on a stray ball in the warm-up to the 2005 Edgbaston Test, a pivotal moment as England famously fought back to win the match and series.

Add in the fact Australia are also without injured bowler Josh Hazlewood in this match, England began with genuine optimism of putting their Brisbane defeat behind them.

Instead, they are well behind in the game after a chastening first day, as they were at the Gabba.

England opted for a five-man seam attack, leaving out spinner Jack Leach, but after losing the toss on a flat pitch they bowled defensively and failed to find real movement with the pink ball.

To make matters worse, when the chances did come Buttler spilled them.

His first drop was tricky, leaping after a gloved pull down the leg side, but his second was as easy as they come. Off Anderson's bowling, Labuschagne offered a regulation snick from a back-foot drive only for Buttler to spill the ball at a comfortable height moving to his right.

A wicket would have opened an end in bowler-friendly conditions late in the day but instead the home crowd tortured Buttler until the close - cheering each delivery he successfully gathered.

England tactics come into question

Also absent from the bowling attack was the rested Mark Wood, England's one bowler capable of genuine pace.

His omission, albeit to protect a bowler known for injuries, looked dubious when Stokes was employing a short-pitched bowling theory before lunch on day one of a Test.

Those tactics should have seen off Labuschagne and ultimately proved to be Warner's downfall but even continued to Smith after Warner fell. At this stage the floodlights were on, the point when the pink bowl is known to swing in under the night's sky, but England bowled to Australia's premier batter without a slip fielder in sight.

The issue was compounded further by the absence of a spinner, meaning captain Joe Root had to bowl his part-time off-spin under the lights to speed up the over-rate and get England to the new ball before the close.

When it did come, faced with Anderson, Broad and Ollie Robinson, an already slow scoring rate dropped to a crawl and Smith ended alongside Labuschagne unbeaten on 18 from 71 balls.

England's attack, all right-arm medium fast, looked worryingly similar to recent tours - one-dimensional - and with 37 degree temperatures forecast for day two more pain could follow.

Warner and Labuschagne dig in

Warner and Labuschagne also combined for a stand of 156 in the first innings of the first Test, making 94 and 74 respectively.

On that occasion they were positive, particularly to Leach, but here they were patient during a largely attritional day.

Warner scored five from his first 46 balls and even when taking 90 from the next 121 he was relatively restrained for his aggressive standards.

After becoming the first Australian to be out for consecutive scores in the 90s in the Ashes since 1901-02, he had to drag himself from the field, covering his face as he went.

Labuschagne was unsettled more often. Stokes' bouncers causing him problems while he also played and missed to Chris Woakes.

He, however, stands on the verge of a maiden Ashes century and currently averages 65.25 in six Ashes Tests. His form is another major concern for England, with the odds stacking against them.

'Disbelief' at Buttler drop - reaction

England assistant coach Graham Thorpe on Test Match Special: "We stuck at it well, kept the economy rate down but we'd have liked more wickets.

"Warner and Labuschagne played very well and made it very hard for us - every time we went up to the bat, we got punched down the ground."

Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne: "That was massive for the team just getting through that period, me and Steve. It sets us up really well to get a big first innings score tomorrow.

"The last bit of play there I just wavered a bit where I played that shot and got dropped. I was a bit in disbelief, but it's my job to make sure I capitalise on that now."