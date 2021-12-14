Ashes: James Anderson and Stuart Broad in England squad for second Test against Australia

Stuart Broad and James Anderson
Stuart Broad (left) and James Anderson have not played a Test together since August
The Ashes: Australia v England, second Test
Venue: Adelaide Oval Dates: 16-20 December Time: 04:00 GMT
James Anderson and Stuart Broad are in England's 12-man squad for the second Ashes Test against Australia, which starts on Thursday at 04:00 GMT.

England's leading Test wicket-takers were left out of the series opener, which ended in a nine-wicket defeat at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Pace bowler Mark Wood has been rested, while spinner Jack Leach, who conceded 102 runs in 13 overs, is in the squad.

The second Test is a day-night match in Adelaide and will use a pink ball.

Anderson, England's leading Test wicket-taker with 632, took 5-48 under the lights at the Adelaide Oval in 2018.

"It is always frustrating when you miss out on a Test but it is all about the big picture," 39-year-old Anderson told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"We have five Tests in fairly quick succession so we are trying to keep guys fresh.

"It shows how strong a squad we've got when myself and Stuart come back into the 12 for this Test. We are fully focused on getting back in the series."

Fellow pace bowler Broad, who is second on the list with 524 wickets, has not played for England since August because of a calf injury but said he had been "ready to go" for the first Test and was "disappointed" not to play in the defeat.

Wood took 3-85 in Australia's first innings at the Gabba and bowled with pace and hostility, but he and England are managing a long-term ankle problem.

Short presentational grey line

England's 12-player squad: Joe Root (capt), James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler (wkt), Haseeb Hameed, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes.

Short presentational grey line

England have lost three of their four day-night Tests and were beaten by 120 runs in their last outing at Adelaide three years ago.

Despite the defeat, they bowled Australia out for 138 in their second innings under the lights, with Anderson starring with the ball.

"We've seen a lot of pink ball cricket at Adelaide and there has been times when the bowlers have been on top, but we've also seen batters get runs," Anderson said.

"You always feel expectation but I've been working hard with the pink ball, trying to work out what works and what doesn't to try and get an edge on this week."

Analysis

Jonathan Agnew, BBC cricket correspondent

The final make up of England's team will be decided before the toss, but selection is complicated.

High temperatures are forecast in Adelaide - as much as 37C on Friday - and the drop-in pitch already looks dry.

A spinner looks essential and, with England showing their faith in Leach, it already looks possible that Broad will miss out again, with Anderson replacing Wood. It is the batting that is the issue, with only Chris Woakes qualified to bat at eight.

Warner fit for Australia

David Warner and George Bailey
David Warner (centre) spoke to national selector George Bailey during Tuesday's net session

Australia have made one change to the side that beat England, with pace bowler Jhye Richardson replacing the injured Josh Hazlewood.

Opener David Warner is fit to play despite picking up a rib injury in Brisbane.

Warner was struck by a Ben Stokes short ball while batting and was replaced by Alex Carey for Australia's short fourth-innings chase on the fourth day.

However, Warner's Test best score of 335 not out came in a day-night match against Pakistan at Adelaide and he averages 62.23 on home soil.

"If Davey didn't feel like he could be as good as he normally is, he wouldn't be playing," said Australia captain Pat Cummins.

"He's a little bit sore but he'll be fine. He batted yesterday with a bit of discomfort but knowing Davey he was not going to miss this once adrenaline and everything kicks in."

Right-armer Richardson played two Tests against Sri Lanka in 2019 before undergoing shoulder surgery.

He has taken six wickets in his two Test appearances at an average of 20.50.

Australia have won all eight of their day-night Tests, including all five that have been played at Adelaide.

"We've got a bit of experience to lean on but when you start the match you can't see it playing out like a red ball game," Cummins added.

"It is still a new format and we are still learning. It brings more unknowns."

Comments

Join the conversation

46 comments

  • Comment posted by Angry Beast, today at 07:56

    We've read the script. Lose the toss, Aus rack up 500, Anderson pulls up lame, go into bat under the lights on day 2, 50-5 at the close.

    2-0, 3 to play.

  • Comment posted by Offside, today at 07:56

    Be sensible, rest Robinson and play Broad. There's no way Robinson can manage 2 innings in the Adelaide heat with his current abysmal fitness levels

  • Comment posted by Honkdawally, today at 07:55

    Can’t make a silk purse out of a Sow’s ear unfortunately!

  • Comment posted by Toe2Toe, today at 07:50

    Haven't a prayer.

    Aussies are so difficult to beat at home.

  • Comment posted by Bobby, today at 07:50

    Is this the worst England batting line up ever?

  • Comment posted by foreverblue, today at 07:50

    Play them both and leave the spinner out, he is clueless anyway !

  • Comment posted by stellatorty, today at 07:49

    Stable door and bolted?

  • Comment posted by Yoiips, today at 07:48

    Yooiiiippppsss

  • Comment posted by Marty, today at 07:47

    If they lose this next test they are heading for a 5-0 thrashing and the disappointing thing is Australia aren’t that much better,I do think we need a coach that is a proven Winner and should take tests more seriously and play your strongest team.

    • Reply posted by Anon, today at 07:52

      Anon replied:
      Stick or twist, stick with the batting which Root and Malan aside scored 222/10 and risk losing and going 2-0 down, or twist and make changes and lose anyway as noone can say Lawrence and Crawley would fare any better. It is funny how often England have a batting collapse and change the bowling!! Not sure Broad and/or Anderson would have stopped England being bowled out for 147.....

  • Comment posted by lucky, today at 07:47

    Better balanced team for sure. 1-1 incoming. 5,4,3…

  • Comment posted by SAJJAD ALI, today at 07:47

    If your best players are fit, they should play. Australia did not rest or drop McGrath (for instance) because he was the best until he retired. England should always adopt the same approach.

    • Reply posted by David1970, today at 07:51

      David1970 replied:
      True but there weren't the back to back tests then that we have now, and it more damaging to lose a player during a match than to try to prevent it. McG's only injury as I recall was when he trod on a stray cricket ball playing touch rugby during the warm up.

  • Comment posted by RMC 1964, today at 07:47

    England's selection always appears to be reactive not proactive. Leach only selected for the 1st Test because of previous cock ups in NOT selecting him. Now he's been mauled this smacks of a "duty-bound" selection...which may well mean Warner's nemesis Broad not playing again. Australia must be laughing all the way to Ashes.

  • Comment posted by Charles Berkeley, today at 07:46

    England can really fight back at Adelaide . I can see Anderson causing problems and Aussies 40-6 on the first morning or whenever they bat! Innings victory for England

  • Comment posted by Chinese out of Tibet now, today at 07:44

    Good to see the selectors sticking with Leach. The Aussies always target dangerous players on the other side. BTW, he was the only player on either side not to get out. Why was he batting at 11?

  • Comment posted by Joes tv, today at 07:43

    lets give Freddie a call up!!!

  • Comment posted by confuse-us, today at 07:43

    I’m hearing rumours that the first text result is going to be changed to a draw because joe root says it felt a little bit different to a ‘normal defeat’

  • Comment posted by milton mike, today at 07:41

    Broadly speaking England are a mess. How can a 39 year old win you a test match?

  • Comment posted by Springbokjock77, today at 07:41

    2-0 Australia come Saturday Morning .

    C'MON AUSSIE !

  • Comment posted by dirk, today at 07:40

    If Broad isn't picked I think he'll retire on the spot

  • Comment posted by RMC 1964, today at 07:40

    Burns is a lucky boy. Surely Crawley would not do any worse?

    • Reply posted by chris, today at 07:47

      chris replied:
      Burns is England's second highest run scorer this year - only Root has more. Over 1000 runs more and Burns has more ducks than anyone else in the world this year but...you know...perha...yeah we're in a mess.

