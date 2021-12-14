Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Stuart Broad (left) and James Anderson have not played a Test together since August

James Anderson and Stuart Broad are in England's 12-man squad for the second Ashes Test against Australia, which starts on Thursday at 04:00 GMT.

England's leading Test wicket-takers were left out of the series opener, which ended in a nine-wicket defeat at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Pace bowler Mark Wood has been rested, while spinner Jack Leach, who conceded 102 runs in 13 overs, is in the squad.

The second Test is a day-night match in Adelaide and will use a pink ball.

Anderson, England's leading Test wicket-taker with 632, took 5-48 under the lights at the Adelaide Oval in 2018.

"It is always frustrating when you miss out on a Test but it is all about the big picture," 39-year-old Anderson told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"We have five Tests in fairly quick succession so we are trying to keep guys fresh.

"It shows how strong a squad we've got when myself and Stuart come back into the 12 for this Test. We are fully focused on getting back in the series."

Fellow pace bowler Broad, who is second on the list with 524 wickets, has not played for England since August because of a calf injury but said he had been "ready to go" for the first Test and was "disappointed" not to play in the defeat.

Wood took 3-85 in Australia's first innings at the Gabba and bowled with pace and hostility, but he and England are managing a long-term ankle problem.

England's 12-player squad: Joe Root (capt), James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler (wkt), Haseeb Hameed, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes.

England have lost three of their four day-night Tests and were beaten by 120 runs in their last outing at Adelaide three years ago.

Despite the defeat, they bowled Australia out for 138 in their second innings under the lights, with Anderson starring with the ball.

"We've seen a lot of pink ball cricket at Adelaide and there has been times when the bowlers have been on top, but we've also seen batters get runs," Anderson said.

"You always feel expectation but I've been working hard with the pink ball, trying to work out what works and what doesn't to try and get an edge on this week."

The final make up of England's team will be decided before the toss, but selection is complicated.

High temperatures are forecast in Adelaide - as much as 37C on Friday - and the drop-in pitch already looks dry.

A spinner looks essential and, with England showing their faith in Leach, it already looks possible that Broad will miss out again, with Anderson replacing Wood. It is the batting that is the issue, with only Chris Woakes qualified to bat at eight.

Warner fit for Australia

David Warner (centre) spoke to national selector George Bailey during Tuesday's net session

Australia have made one change to the side that beat England, with pace bowler Jhye Richardson replacing the injured Josh Hazlewood.

Opener David Warner is fit to play despite picking up a rib injury in Brisbane.

Warner was struck by a Ben Stokes short ball while batting and was replaced by Alex Carey for Australia's short fourth-innings chase on the fourth day.

However, Warner's Test best score of 335 not out came in a day-night match against Pakistan at Adelaide and he averages 62.23 on home soil.

"If Davey didn't feel like he could be as good as he normally is, he wouldn't be playing," said Australia captain Pat Cummins.

"He's a little bit sore but he'll be fine. He batted yesterday with a bit of discomfort but knowing Davey he was not going to miss this once adrenaline and everything kicks in."

Right-armer Richardson played two Tests against Sri Lanka in 2019 before undergoing shoulder surgery.

He has taken six wickets in his two Test appearances at an average of 20.50.

Australia have won all eight of their day-night Tests, including all five that have been played at Adelaide.

"We've got a bit of experience to lean on but when you start the match you can't see it playing out like a red ball game," Cummins added.

"It is still a new format and we are still learning. It brings more unknowns."