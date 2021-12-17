Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Heather Knight has not won an Ashes series in two attempts as England captain

Captain Heather Knight says England will have to "fight fire with fire" to regain the Women's Ashes in Australia.

England have named a 17-player squad for the multi-format series, which begins in Canberra on 27 January.

Australia have held the Ashes since 2015, with England winning only one of the seven matches between the two sides when they last met in 2019.

"I believe that we will be good enough to win, if we play to our full potential," Knight told BBC Sport.

The series opens with a one-off Test which is followed by three Twenty20 and three one-day internationals.

For the first time England are also travelling with a 12-strong 'A' squad, with the possibility of players being promoted if they impress.

England Women's Ashes squad: Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophie Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt

England A squad: Emily Arlott, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson-Richards, Georgia Elwiss, Kirstie Gordon, Eve Jones, Beth Langston, Emma Lamb, Bryony Smith, Ellie Threlkeld, Issy Wong

While England are the 50-over world champions, Australia lifted the T20 crown in March of last year and only had a world record 26-match winning run in one-day internationals ended by India in September.

"We'll have to be super brave," stressed Knight. "We'll have to go out there and fight fire with fire, but I genuinely believe we've got a really good chance.

"We've got world-class players, but we need those players to step up and perform.

"The main thing is being brave and bold, taking the game to them, focussing on being the best side we can be."

The Ashes is followed by England's defence of their world title in New Zealand, meaning some players will be away from home for three months.

However, with the World Cup beginning 13 days after the Ashes ends, there is still some uncertainty how Covid protocols could affect travel between Australia and New Zealand.

Players are expected to be joined by their partners, but not wider family on tour. Knight's partner has resigned from his job as an accountant in order to travel with her.

"If you look at the tour as an Ashes followed by a World Cup, it can be a bit daunting," admitted Knight.

"[But] I've learnt not to look too far ahead. We have to break it down and live in the moment as much as we can."

With the four previous women's Tests played across the globe ending in draws, Knight also renewed her call for them to be lengthened from four days to five.

"My opinion on that hasn't changed," she said. "We play Tests so rarely, an extra day to get a result can only be a good thing."

The 30-year-old also targeted the possibility of winning the 'treble' in 2022, with the Ashes and World Cup followed by women's cricket's inclusion in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

"You want to win trophies, create memories and be successful," said Knight. "What an opportunity. It seems to get bigger every year."