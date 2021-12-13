Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England are optimistic about the second Ashes Test against Australia despite their heavy defeat in the series opener, says captain Joe Root.

The tourists lost the first Test in Brisbane by nine wickets after suffering two batting collapses.

The second Test - a day-night match in Adelaide - begins on Thursday.

"It doesn't feel like previous tours leaving Brisbane where we have been battered and completely on the wrong end of the result," Root said.

England have often struggled for positive starts on Ashes tours and made a similarly poor start at the Gabba.

Root's side were bowled out for 147 on the opening day after opting to bat first.

Despite a fightback from Root and Dawid Malan, England lost 8-77 in their second innings to slip to defeat inside four days.

"I think we're leaving Brisbane with a slightly different perspective," Root told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"There is a lot more optimism. I thought our bowlers did a brilliant job and created a lot of chances, but when you don't take them it makes it really hard."

England were criticised for leaving James Anderson and Stuart Broad out at the Gabba, with spinner Jack Leach conceding 1-102 from 13 overs.

Anderson, England's leading Test wicket-taker of all time, is likely to return on the ground where he took 5-48 under lights three years ago.

However, England may still decide to leave Broad out to give themselves a spin option, with Dom Bess among the options.

"No selection is straightforward and this one looks like it could be a fascinating one," Root said.

"The great thing is we have got everyone fit and available and ready, so whoever is given the opportunity, you would like to think they will be champing at the bit.

"We obviously have big decisions to make."

Root added England would keep an eye on all-rounder Ben Stokes, who jarred a knee in the field at Brisbane.

Stokes struggled for rhythm with the ball on his return to Test cricket after taking a break in July to protect his mental wellbeing.

"We will find out about Ben over the next couple of days," said Root.

"Hopefully that is something he's shaken off now and he can get back to full intensity, but all options are on the table. We will have to manage that and see where we are at."

Stokes wrote in his Mirror column that the knee problem was an old injury that occasionally flares up.

"Having a long break is going to show itself, but there are no excuses," he wrote. external-link

"I didn't do anything whatsoever except take a catch and bowl a few no-balls, so the one positive is I probably can't get much worse."