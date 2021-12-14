Last updated on .From the section Cricket

The Ashes: Australia v England, second Test Venue: Adelaide Oval Date: 16-20 December Time: 04:00 GMT Coverage: Daily highlights show on BBC iPlayer, ball-by-ball commentary on Test Match Special, plus live text commentary, UK-only clips, features and analysis on the BBC Sport website and app

The Ashes continues with the second Test between England and Australia starting on Thursday in Adelaide.

Joe Root's side are looking for what would be only England's 10th win in 33 Tests at the Adelaide Oval in order to level the series.

The match will be a day-night Test again, with the same ground having hosted the inaugural Ashes match using a pink ball four years ago.

What can you remember of previous Tests at Adelaide?

Take our quiz below.