Australia's Josh Hazlewood ruled out of second Ashes Test

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Josh Hazlewood celebrates the wicket of Jos Buttler
Josh Hazlewood took three wickets in the first Test at the Gabba
The Ashes: Australia v England - second Test
Venue: Adelaide Oval Date: 16-20 December Time: 04:00 GMT
Coverage: Daily highlights show on BBC iPlayer, ball-by-ball commentary on Test Match Special, plus live text commentary, UK-only clips, features and analysis on the BBC Sport website and app

Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of the second Ashes Test against England at Adelaide, which begins on Thursday.

Hazlewood, who is third in the International Cricket Council's Test bowling rankings, has a rib injury.

He did not bowl for much of England's second innings in Australia's first-Test victory in Brisbane.

"Hazlewood returned to Sydney for further assessment and rehabilitation," Cricket Australia said.

"A decision on his fitness for the Boxing Day Test will be made in due course."

No announcement has been made on his replacement for the Adelaide Test yet.

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC