Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Stuart Broad has taken 524 wickets in 149 Tests for England

England pace bowler Stuart Broad says he was "ready to go" for England's first Ashes Test and "disappointed" not to play in the defeat at the Gabba.

Broad, 35, has not played for England since August because of a calf injury.

He was omitted in Brisbane alongside James Anderson, the veteran pair owning 1,156 Test wickets between them.

"I love Ashes cricket, love bowling at the Gabba and feel like I could've had a positive influence on a pitch like that," Broad wrote in the Mail.

England were beaten by nine wickets at the Gabba, their 10th loss in 11 Tests down under and an extension of a 35-year winless run in Brisbane.

Their preparations for the first Test were hit by bad weather, meaning they had just over two days of match practice before the series began.

With Broad working back from an injury, England captain Joe Root said the tourists were also keen to manage Anderson, who pulled up after bowling only four overs in the previous Ashes series two years ago.

"Over the past 12 months, Jimmy Anderson and I tried to ensure we were as fit as could be in the current Covid climate, ready to go and available for all five Tests in Australia," said Broad. "I think we ticked that box.

"I've been left out on numerous occasions and sometimes it comes as a real surprise. This was less of a surprise, maybe because I wasn't in the team for the previous series against India due to a calf injury.

"Of course, I was disappointed not to play but I also realise this series is a marathon and not a sprint."

Anderson and Broad are now in line to recalled for the second Test in Adelaide, beginning on Thursday.

That contest, like the fifth match of the series in Hobart, will be a day-nighter, played with a pink ball.

"Batting and bowling styles for that will be a contrast to those on display at the Gabba," said Broad.

"There is no time to feel sorry for ourselves, dwell on not batting, bowling, or catching very well. We know that's the case.

"We must pretend it's 0-0 in a four-match series and go again."