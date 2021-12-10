Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Bowler Josh Hazlewood and opener David Warner are injury concerns for Australia after their nine-wicket win over England in the first Ashes Test.

Hazlewood has a mild rib issue but, having been absent for much of day three, did bowl as England collapsed from 223-2 to 297 all out on day four.

Warner, who also has a rib injury, did not field on the third day and did not bat when his side chased 20 to win.

Captain Pat Cummins said he expects Warner to be fit for the second Test.

But he was more coy on the prospects of 30-year-old Hazlewood - third in the International Cricket Council's Test bowling rankings - playing in the day-night match in Adelaide, which begins on Thursday.

"He was a little sore [on day three] so we tried to get him through," Cummins said. "[It is] nothing too serious but we didn't want it to turn into a huge injury.

"The key is we don't want to put him in jeopardy for the whole series.

"He had a scan last night and there was nothing scary enough to not bowl today. We want to manage him a little bit."

Hazlewood, part of Australia's T20 World Cup-winning squad last month, took 3-74 in 27 overs in the match but only bowled eight of 70 overs on day three in Brisbane.

Warner was injured when hit in the ribs while making 94 in Australia's first innings. Alex Carey took his place as opener for the short fourth-innings chase.

"Davey was available to bat. We just chose not to risk him," Cummins, 28, said.

"When we had 20 to win we couldn't find him. We looked everywhere in the stadium. I think he will be alright for Adelaide."

Cummins hopes Gabba win leads to another series thrashing

After Australia dominated the first two days, England began day four with hope after Dawid Malan and Joe Root combined for an unbeaten partnership of 159 on day three.

But the pair added just three runs on the fourth morning before the wicket of Malan, caught at silly point off spinner Nathan Lyon, sparked a miserable England collapse of eight wickets for 77 runs.

It resulted in another heavy England defeat at the Gabba, to follow a 10-wicket loss in 2017, a 281-run defeat in 2013, plus 277 and 384-run thrashings in 2006 and 2002 respectively.

Cummins, who was captaining Australia for the first time, hopes the latest Australia win could again lead to emphatic series victories, as it did on those four previous occasions.

"I hope so," the fast bowler said.

"The bowling unit bowled really well. I am really happy with where we are at.

"History is great but it doesn't count for too much."