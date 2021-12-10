Ashes: England beaten by Australia in first Test in Brisbane

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer

First Ashes Test, Brisbane (day four of five)
England 147 (Cummins 5-38) & 297 (Root 89, Malan 82, Lyon 4-91)
Australia 425 (Head 152) & 20-1
Australia won by nine wickets
England's hope evaporated into a crushing nine-wicket defeat by Australia on the fourth day of the first Ashes Test at the Gabba.

After the optimism of their third-day fightback, England meekly lost their last eight wickets for 77 runs in the morning session, including the crucial departures of Joe Root for 89 and Dawid Malan on 82.

Malan was Nathan Lyon's 400th Test wicket, the off-spinner going on to claim 4-91 as England were bowled out for 297.

Australia were left with only 20 to chase, which they completed soon after lunch in the Brisbane sun to give Pat Cummins victory in his first Test as captain.

The home side go 1-0 up in the five-match series and continue their 35-year unbeaten run against England in Brisbane.

England have now lost 10 of their past 11 Tests in Australia and won only one of 10 matches since they beat India in the first Test in February.

With England needing to win the series in order to regain the Ashes, Root's side have almost no margin for error in the remaining four Tests.

The second Test in Adelaide, a day-night match played with a pink ball, begins on Thursday.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that the fifth Test, originally scheduled for Perth, will instead be held in Hobart, also as a day-nighter.

England engineer their downfall

Given their wretched record at the Gabba and disrupted preparation, England needed everything to go right for them if they were to leave Brisbane with a result.

Instead, they were as good as beaten when they were bowled out for 147 by tea on day one. On top of that, David Warner was dropped and bowled off a no-ball as he made a crucial 94 in Australia's first innings.

The only time England had the better of Australia was when Root and Malan were compiling their 162-run partnership on the third evening.

Questions will be asked of the decisions England made. They chose to bat in ideal conditions for bowling and left out pace bowler Stuart Broad in favour of spinner Jack Leach, who was crashed for 102 runs in his 13 overs.

In fairness, the way the pitch behaved suggests Australia would have faced some uneven bounce and turn from Leach if England had been able to post a challenging target in the fourth innings.

Ultimately, toss and selection decisions count for little when the batting collapses in both innings and chances are not taken in the field.

Now there is huge pressure on England in Adelaide, when Broad and James Anderson will surely return in a bid to exploit the pink ball. Lose there and the Ashes will almost certainly be gone.

Hope extinguished

The optimism Root and Malan created on Friday lasted less than four overs into Saturday, when the advancing Malan turned the ball into his pad to be caught at silly point, making Lyon the 17th man in Test history to reach 400 wickets.

The hammer blow for England was the loss of prolific captain Root, who was drawn into edging a delicious outswinger from Cameron Green, ensuring his wait for a Test hundred in Australia continues.

From there, England subsided to the ruthless Australians in a collection of loose strokes, poor technique and timid prods.

When Ollie Pope inexplicably tried to cut his first ball from Lyon and was caught at slip, England had lost 3-11, after which came a bizarre period of about 30 minutes when global TV pictures from the Gabba were lost.

England did not lose a wicket in that time but, when they returned, Ben Stokes was squared up for the second time in the match to be caught off a leading edge from Cummins' bowling.

Jos Buttler nicked Josh Hazlewood, both Ollie Robinson and Mark Wood fell trying to attack Lyon and Chris Woakes gave an edge off Green.

All alright for Australia

Three weeks ago Australia's joy at winning the T20 World Cup was shattered by the resignation of captain Tim Paine in a texting scandal, with the former captain going on to pull out of the series altogether.

Now they are 1-0 up and surely contemplating repeating the hammerings dished out on three of England's last four tours down under.

Cummins marked his captaincy bow with seven wickets, Travis Head repaid his selection with 152 and Paine's replacement Alex Carey took eight catches behind the stumps, a record for a Test debutant.

One concern for Australia will be the fitness of Warner, who was struck in the ribs while batting in the first innings and subsequently did not field or bat in the second.

Carey took his place as opener but edged Robinson behind just before Marcus Harris hit the winning runs.

'We know where we need to improve'

England captain Joe Root, speaking at the post-match presentation: "It's frustration. We worked hard to get back in the game. We hoped to post some sort of total today. The pitch was a little uneven and cracks were appearing. but we couldn't get through that initial phase.

"Our selection? It's easy to say with hindsight. We wanted variation in our attack, move through different gears. I thought our bowlers were excellent, but we have to be better in the field. Likewise with the bat.

"We showed fight and character for some of the second innings and know where we have to improve."

Australia captain Pat Cummins: "I am really proud of everyone. It was a complete performance. The bowlers did their thing on day one, Marnus and Davey with their big partnership, and the way Trav (Head) played is the sign of a positive, brave side.

"I was really happy with how everyone stuck to it [on day three]. We turned up today knowing we were ahead of the game.

"Trav can take the game away within a couple of hours. Everything we say to Trav is go out and play your own way. He has a bright future ahead."

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 03:14

    For some of you to even THINK England would have any hope in this Test match, clearly you haven't watched enough of England in recent years. This will be the pattern for the rest of the series, 5-0 whitewash, for sure. Batting line-up consistently as solid as a wet biscuit. And also, Chris Silverwood is the biggest fraud in English cricketing history.

    • Reply posted by Lawrence Howard, today at 03:19

      Lawrence Howard replied:
      Appalling international player, why the dickens was he given the job in the 1st place? 😩😩😩

  • Comment posted by Sup, today at 03:53

    Woke up at 3am expecting to catch some action.......... should've known better.

    • Reply posted by duncan brownley, today at 03:56

      duncan brownley replied:
      Could say it was nailed on it be bad.

  • Comment posted by jamie, today at 03:53

    Root always says,,,it’s easy to say with hindsight for things everyone else saw before the match started !!!

    • Reply posted by Airbag, today at 03:57

      Airbag replied:
      ‘Captain hindsight’

  • Comment posted by the monacle, today at 03:45

    Nobody should be upset over this result.

    The only thing we need to change is the batting, bowling, coaching & captaincy

    • Reply posted by 2 cents, today at 03:49

      2 cents replied:
      You forgot getting rid of DRS, so that umpires can help them out too.

  • Comment posted by Ezio, today at 03:23

    England .. you did not disappoint. Fell down like a pack of cards. The middle order collapsed to some atrocious shots. Well done!! Hope Joe Root got more learnings from this game that he can ignore and find new ways to fail us next time.

    • Reply posted by Perry Taine, today at 03:43

      Perry Taine replied:
      Indeed, Joe Root's vacuous bromide, "Lessons will be learned" has to be the year's most irritating phrase! It never happens!!!

  • Comment posted by Lawrence Howard, today at 03:18

    This collapse today proves that a 5-0 defeat is imminent as a collapse from 220-2 to not get even 300 is criminal & I said England would not score 300 in any of their maximum 10 test innings that they will be batting in the “unwinnable” Australian conditions as they will say afterwards.

  • Comment posted by GEORGE BRAND, today at 03:18

    Same old, same old.

  • Comment posted by Vox Populi, today at 03:27

    Well I knew we would collapse; the Test batting is spineless at the moment. Too many One Day oriented players are being picked. I’d look to find more attritional, score building, hard grafting batsmen for Tests, there must be some in the county championship surely. We are currently picking sloggers who can’t knuckle down and concentrate for a couple of sessions.

  • Comment posted by Mr mungo, today at 03:17

    Now that's a proper collapse from Eng... Just the kind we're used to.

  • Comment posted by Dougal, today at 03:48

    This is the final nail in the coffin for English Test Cricket. If people cannot see that cricket in this country needs a complete restructure too to bottom then there is no hope. We are fast becoming into a nation of white ball sloggers. One test class batsman and a bunch of pie thrower bowlers. May as well send in the A side now.

    • Reply posted by triffictim, today at 03:50

      triffictim replied:
      Erm you have seen how they are doing against Australia A haven't you?

  • Comment posted by Tudders, today at 03:34

    Root may as well pre-record his post match comments as well, as its the same in every test, 'we'll learn from this and come back better and more determined'. The problem is, they never do.

    • Reply posted by Perry Taine, today at 03:45

      Perry Taine replied:
      Give him some credit -- he learns from his mistakes, and repeats them perfectly!

  • Comment posted by Half Hearted Waffle , today at 03:32

    With a swing and a miss the Legendary England collapse returns.

  • Comment posted by Perry Taine, today at 03:29

    After the briefest of rallies, England revert to form -- and it's dismal. A fearful drubbing by Australia, who'll surely go on to clinch the series with ease.

    • Reply posted by Lawrence Howard, today at 03:34

      Lawrence Howard replied:
      Like they have done over the last 30 years. Shame that none of the BBC “experts” looked at England’s miserable test record in Australia.

  • Comment posted by youcantbeserious, today at 03:27

    I think setting a target of twenty runs was ridiculous, Australia was always going to get there.

    • Reply posted by youcantbeserious, today at 03:33

      youcantbeserious replied:
      Brilliant

  • Comment posted by Tudders, today at 03:16

    Nothing much to be said really, apart from England return to normal, cant bat against a quality bowling attack and the colapse came as usual.

  • Comment posted by triffictim, today at 03:53

    Joe, only you are speaking with hindsight. Most of the rest of us were doing it before the test started!

  • Comment posted by Y0U, today at 03:49

    Can I suggest the BBC issue this exact same story after every game to save time.

    • Reply posted by THE CLUDGIE 77, today at 04:09

      THE CLUDGIE 77 replied:
      😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by marlowwolves, today at 03:43

    Predictable. Out batted. out bowled , out fielded. Going to be a long winter….

  • Comment posted by topsyturvy, today at 03:42

    The top three teams in test cricket is India, New Zealand and Australia. It's not fair to expect England to play like the top three. First step is to get the right talent and back them. Root mist likely needs to give up captaincy. Phenomenal batsman, but not so sure about the captaincy.

  • Comment posted by Ozzzz, today at 03:42

    Bottom line: It takes more than just a couple of good sessions to win an Ashes test match! 7.5 sessions went to Australia. 2.5 to England. Consistent focus & mental stamina was a big difference of the two sides.

