Simon Kerrigan: Northamptonshire spin bowler signs two-year contract extension
Northamptonshire spin bowler Simon Kerrigan has signed a two-year contract extension with the club.
The 32-year-old left-armer will now remain at Wantage Road until the end of the 2024 season.
He was their second-highest wicket-taker in this summer's Championship with 29, pushing his career total past 350 in first-class cricket.
"Hopefully I can repay the faith moving forward and be part of a successful era for Northamptonshire," he said.
Kerrigan - who played one Test for England - joined Northants in 2020 after a spell out of the first-class game following his release by Lancashire two years earlier.
As well as his 11 Championship appearances in 2021, he also played four One-Day Cup games, taking 4-48 against Somerset in August.
"He's an important part of our squad, especially in Championship cricket," said bowling coach Chris Liddle.
"When you look at all successful red-ball sides they have a spinner that can turn games when conditions suit, or contain when required, and we believe we've got that in Simon.
"He has a wealth of experience and a fantastic cricket brain. He's a competitor who pushes high standards within the bowling group and is great to work with."
