Rohit Sharma (left) has hit 29 ODI centuries, while Virat Kohli (right) has made 43

Virat Kohli has been removed as India's one-day international captain because selectors did not want two white-ball skippers, says Indian cricket board (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly.

Kohli, 33, was replaced by Twenty20 captain Rohit Sharma, 34, on Wednesday.

Rohit took over as T20 skipper last month after Kohli stepped down following the World Cup.

The BCCI said selectors had "decided" Rohit should take over as ODI captain without giving reasons.

Former India captain Ganguly said on Thursday that the BCCI had asked Kohli not to step down as T20 captain, but revealed that he did not want to continue.

"The selectors felt that they cannot have two white-ball captains in two white-ball formats," Ganguly told the Press Trust of India.

Kohli first led India in an ODI in 2013, before taking over as limited-overs captain, full time from MS Dhoni, in January 2017.

He won 65 of his 95 ODIs in charge and led India to the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup, where they lost to New Zealand.

Ganguly said they did "consider" Kohli's 70% winning rate as captain, but also pointed to Rohit's record of eight wins in 10 ODIs as stand-in skipper.

"Bottom line - there can't be two white-ball captains," added the former India captain.

"I can't explain more about what was discussed and what the selectors have said, but this is the primary reason for having Rohit as white-ball captain. Virat accepted it."

Kohli remains Test captain, with Rohit taking over from Ajinkya Rahane as vice-captain.

India will play three Tests and three ODIs in South Africa over the winter, with the first Test starting on 26 December in Centurion.